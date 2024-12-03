Indore: Islamists released on bail resume harassing a Dalit Family, victims put up ‘House for Sale’ sign outside their home fearing safety

A Dalit family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh’s Bagiche Colony has stated that members of the Muslim community including a person named Shadab are continuously threatening them and their lives are in danger. On 17th November, the family members displayed a poster of ‘house for sale’ outside their home. The police had earlier taken action and sent the accused to jail. However, they were given bail and the family is now in terror. The authorities though claimed that the victim and his family were safe.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, Rajesh Kalmoiya, the head of the Dalit family, disclosed that Shadab’s family members have been glaring at the former’s family members. We feel as though anything dreadful might happen to us ever since these individuals were released from prison. “The perpetrator was not subjected to the National Security Act (NSA), despite the police’s earlier assurances to the contrary,” he voiced.

The family mentioned that they are relentlessly being threatened. Rajesh stated that previously cops used to come to his house regularly, but now they have not been seen spotted in his street in many days. The family expressed that they have only two options including suicide or fleeing in such a situation. On the other hand, the police argued that Rajesh was safe. The local SHO (Station House Officer) alleged that he did not submit a written complaint about his new grievances.

On 17th November, Rajesh put up posters regarding leaving his home after he charged Shadab and others with harassing him and his family members. The matter escalated when Hindu organizations demanded action. Afterwards, the police registered an FIR (First Information Report) against 7 people including the main accused Shadab under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other sections.

Rajesh unveiled that he was under constant pressure from Shadab and the other offenders to drop the complaint. Women from the latter’s family were also involved in this. He stated that an explosion was set off outside his home when he refused to comply. Another person named Raees was also named in this case. The victim’s family questioned the police response, noting that while they had first promised harsh action, they are currently nowhere to be found. They referred to their migration as a compulsion and warned that they could have to end their lives if their safety were not guaranteed.