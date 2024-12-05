A major love jihad conspiracy has been exposed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore. A Muslim man has been arrested by the authorities on the complaint of a Hindu organization. They took him to the police station along with the girl and interrogated them during which it was discovered that the two were Muslims. However, Hindu activists had submitted a written appeal to take action on the matter after which the further probe made shocking disclosures.

The man was found to be in possession of four Aadhaar Cards with different names including Samir Qureshi, Arif Qureshi and Samir Singh. He was also revealed to have contacts in Pakistan. His mobile had chats and calls from Pakistani numbers. He was getting instructions to engage in love jihad from Pakistan and other Muslim countries as well. Numerous images and videos of several Hindu girls engaging in intoxicated antics were stored on his phone.

The matter pertains to the Tejaji Nagar police station area where a Hindu outfit alerted the authorities to a love jihad incident occurring there. According to police station in-charge Devendra Markam, Hindu Jagran Manch lodged a complaint charging that a Muslim youth had entered Royal Villa Farm House accompanied by Hindu girls. He has been using different names to introduce himself. The Hindu group also raided the place after they learned about a party in the farmhouse, where they found the accused and seized his cell phone after which his long chats and regular conversations with two Pakistani numbers surfaced. The authorities reached the place after they were informed by the Hindu outfit.

The cops found four different ID cards on him during the search. When the Hindu outfit questioned him, The offender claimed that he adopted the fake name to gain access to hotel rooms with Hindu girls because he was refused when he used his real identity. He was apprehended based on the information and the girl was unveiled to be his co-religionist after questioning. He had also dropped her off in Gujarat recently, as per media reports which is also being investigated. He also deleted a lot of messages in relation to the Pakistani numbers and data from his phone.

On the other hand, his family claimed that their relatives live in Pakistan and they often talk to them on the phone. However, the police are looking into his ID cards, mobile phone and ties to Pakistan. According to reports, he was compelled into trapping girls in romantic relationships. Central investigation agencies could also join the inquiry. The investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Hindu Jagran Manch accused him of luring Hindu girls in love jihad.