A case of love jihad has come to light in Uttar Pradesh, linking the districts of Amroha and Noida. As per media reports, a man named Tabish Asghar posed as a Hindu named Vishal Rana to deceive a Hindu woman. Asghar, who is a resident of Naugawan Sadat in Amroha, posed as Rana to deceive the daughter of a businessman from Shahjahanpur.

The accused married the victim under Hindu rites and later pressured her to convert to Islam. Furthermore, he also forced her to abort her pregnancy and even attempted to murder her. An FIR was registered against Asghar at Gautam Buddh Nagar Sector 113 Police Station. He was arrested and sent to jail.

According to media reports, the woman is the daughter of a businessman from Shahjahanpur. She met Tabish Asghar four years ago. At that time, he introduced himself as Vishal Rana, a Rajput, from Naugawan Sadat. As time passed, he gained her trust, and their friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship.

On 22nd February 2023, Asghar, under his assumed identity, married the Hindu woman in a ceremony that followed Hindu traditions at a banquet hall in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by the family of the victim and Asghar’s brother, Wasim Akhtar, who falsely identified himself as “Vasu Rana” to support the deception.

A few days after the wedding, Asghar took the victim to Allahabad High Court under the pretext of registering a court marriage. During the process, the woman discovered the real identity of Tabish Asghar through official documents. Shocked by the revelation, the woman questioned him about his deception. However, Asghar silenced her by claiming her future would be at stake if she pursued the matter further.

Later, Asghar started to pressure her to convert to Islam. When she resisted, he forced her to undergo an abortion and threatened to kill her. The woman could not bear the coercion and returned to her parents’ house in Shahjahanpur. Tabish, however, went to the woman and apologised to her. He somehow managed to convince her to return to Noida with him, only to resume his coercive behaviour shortly after.

The situation escalated when he allegedly attempted to murder her by pushing her off a hill during an outing in Ramnagar. After that, he fled and remained untraceable for several days. The woman lodged a missing person complaint, which led the police to locate him.

An FIR was registered at Sector 113 Police Station in Gautam Buddh Nagar under several charges, including assault, forced abortion, and violations of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. He has since been arrested and sent to jail.