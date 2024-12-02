Hours after massive protests erupted outside the office of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in the Agartala region of Tripura, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) took cognizance of the event and condemned the attack saying the government would take proper action against the protesters.

“The incident earlier today of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala is deeply regrettable. Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances,” the official statement by the MEA read.

Our statement on breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission, Agartala ⬇️https://t.co/hVVB0SITQn pic.twitter.com/li8TtmwfS8 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 2, 2024

“Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” it added.

Earlier today, a massive protest erupted outside the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission office in Agartala in response to the ongoing atrocities against the minority community in Bangladesh. The protesters demanded justice for the Hindu community suffering at the hands of the majority in Bangladesh and demanded the release of ISKCON member Chinmoy Das Prabhu who has been illegally detained by the interim government.

The Bangladeshi Assistant High Commission in Agartala (Tripura, #India) was attacked by extremist #Hindutva gang. The national flag of #Bangladesh has been desecrated. pic.twitter.com/A2AHMUYk0x — Sohan Merda (@sohan9312) December 2, 2024

Notably, the protests turned violent after a few members broke through the police barricades and entered the Commission office. The protesters were enraged as they heard that Das was not even served food in the custody and that he was being ill-treated. “We cannot tolerate attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh,” one of the protesters said.

The atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh have increased in the recent past after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Since then, several organizations in India have been demanding justice for the minority community in Bangladesh. Detailed reports regarding ongoing atrocities against Hindus can be read here.