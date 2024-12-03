Tuesday, December 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsNewsweek mistakes parody account as Kash Patel's father, quotes X post in report, quietly...
News ReportsSocial MediaWorld
Updated:

Newsweek mistakes parody account as Kash Patel’s father, quotes X post in report, quietly edits out the statement after netizens call out gaffe

US-based Newsweek magazine quoted a statement by a popular parody account Parik Patel, as an actual quote from the father of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director Kash Patel.

OpIndia Staff

In a rather embarrassing turn of events for the US-based Newsweek magazine, it cited a joke by a popular parody account Parik Patel, as an actual quote from the father of President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director Kash Patel. The ‘quote’ citing the tweet from the parody account was published in one of its reports titled How Republicans And Democrats Reacted to Surprise Hunter Biden Pardon on 1st December.

The publication, however, soon became a subject of ridicule as it turned out that the “surprising voice” it quoted was not that of Kash Patel’s father, but a parody account on X that was sharing memes calling Kash Patel his son.

“A surprising voice to weigh in on the pardon is Dr. Parik Patel, father of FBI Director nominee Kash Patel. The elder Patel wrote on X that Biden made the decision to pardon Hunter because he was “so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his son … of all crimes,” the Newsweek’s now-removed paragraph read.

An archived version of the Newsweek report

The original X post published by the parody account Parik Patel stated, “Joe Biden was so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his son Hunter Biden of all of his crimes.”

Adding to Newsweek’s embarrassment, the parody account thanked Newsweek for his message. “Thank you @Newsweek for amplifying my message – Hunter Biden was pardoned just in time before my son Kashu could prosecute him for his crimes.”

While the netizens were left in splits over this hilarious episode, Newsweek quietly removed the paragraph in question, without acknowledging its mistake.

As reported earlier,  the President of the United States, Joe Biden, issued a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden on 1st December 2024. Notably, Biden has only a few weeks days left in office as President-elect Donald Trump will resume office on 20th January. He claimed that the prosecution of Hunter was politically motivated and described it as a miscarriage of justice.

The pardon absolves Hunter of offences committed between 2014 and 2024, including the charges brought by Special Counsel David C. Weiss.

In a detailed statement issued from the White House, President Biden defended his decision and emphasised that Hunter was unfairly targeted due to his familial connections. “No reasonable person can conclude otherwise,” Biden stated, alleging that political adversaries had instigated charges to undermine his presidency and electoral prospects. The charges against Hunter stemmed from allegations of tax irregularities and a disputed firearm application. Biden argued that such cases are generally resolved without criminal trials, especially when defendants have addressed outstanding taxes with interest and penalties. President Biden further criticised the “collapse” of a plea deal Hunter had negotiated with the Department of Justice, attributing it to political interference.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Sambhal: Wikipedia claims ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans led to violence, uses The Wire’s op-ed to support claim; later removes the link

OpIndia Staff -
Wikipedia's Sambhal violence coverage has come under fire for bias, false claims about ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, and questionable fact-checks, sparking criticism of its neutrality and reliability.
News Reports

Loss for India? Vedanta Copper Int joins hands with Saudi Arabia to boost copper output in Kingdom, declares to invest $2 billion

OpIndia Staff -
In the year 2018, the Vedanta-owned Sterlite copper plant had been shut hamering the livelihood of many local workers in the Thoothukudi region of Tamil Nadu. The plant was shut after massive protests erupted in the region claiming that the project was disturbing the environment in the region.

The Atlantic publishes hit job against PM Modi: Here’s how the propaganda piece cherry-picks facts to attack Indian PM while romanticising Khalistan terrorists

Explained: OCCRP, which publishes hit pieces on Adani group, is funded by US govt agencies known for targeting India

US House Subcommittee report on COVID-19 says NIH funded gain of function research in Wuhan, lab accident most likely origin and lockdowns were a...

Ahmedabad International Book Festival 2024 invites controversial historians and leftists, including propagandist William Dalrymple, triggering outrage

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com