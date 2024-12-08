Authorities in Jammu have intensified their crackdown on Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltrators. As per media reports, electricity and water connections of over 400 households have been cut, and eviction orders have been issued for land that was illegally occupied. The action has sparked a political row in the region, with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader and Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest and Tribal Affairs, Javed Rana coming out in support of the infiltrators. He has vowed to ensure a continuous water supply to the affected individuals on “humanitarian grounds”.

Water and electricity disconnections

Notably, the crackdown on illegal immigrants has been underway for several days. It has led to the disconnection of 409 water and electricity connections in Jammu city. Authorities are also conducting verification drives to identify the infiltrators. Around 14 plots of land, where these families were living, have been marked for clearance. The owners have been directed to evict the occupants at the earliest.

Legal actions against landlords

Reportedly, FIRs have been registered against 18 landlords accused of renting rooms to individuals without proper verification. Furthermore, four Rohingyas were arrested by the police during the ongoing operation. Officials have signalled that the action will continue to address security concerns tied to these infiltrators.

Political backlash and BJP support

Former minister Javed Rana voiced opposition to the measures being taken against the infiltrators. He said, “No one has the right to deprive anyone of water or electricity.” He assured that the administration would be questioned over the crackdown and promised uninterrupted water supply to the affected infiltrators.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have welcomed the action, citing national security concerns. The presence of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis in Jammu has long been a contentious issue, with reports estimating over 13,000 individuals residing in the region. BJP leaders emphasised that the crackdown is essential for safeguarding sensitive areas.

Concerns over infiltration and employment

Reports suggest that some Rohingyas have moved from Jammu to other sensitive districts, such as Rajouri and Kathua. In Kathua’s holding centre alone, over 200 Rohingyas are detained. Concerns have also been raised about their alleged involvement in local employment disputes. Earlier reports revealed that Rohingyas were being hired for sanitation work in place of local labourers, often at double the wages.