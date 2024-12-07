On Friday (6th December), Walmart courted controversy after it came to light that it had been selling footwear and underwear embossed with the image of Lord Ganesha.

A popular X (formerly Twitter) user ‘Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht)’ pointed out how the American multinational retal corporation was hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community. “This is unacceptable. You can’t demean our Hindu Gods,” he tweeted.

As evident from the images shared by the X user, Walmart had been selling tops, pants, shorts, bikinis, flip-flops and socks featuring the image of Lord Ganesha under its ‘Celestial Ganesh Blessings Collections.’

This is unacceptable. You can’t demean our Hindu Gods.@Walmart should immediately withdraw ‘Celestial Ganesh Blessings collection’ and apologise to Hindus. 😡😡 pic.twitter.com/KGCcqqObXu — Tathvam-asi (@ssaratht) December 6, 2024

According to reports, Walmart is selling at least 70 variants of boxers, thongs, briefs and panties with the print of Lord Ganesha

The abhorrent use of the imagery of Hindu deities as footwear and underwear drew the ire of the Hindu community. Social media users lashed out at the corporation over the mockery of Hindu sentiments.

Hindu activist Rajam Zed had also reached out to the American retail corporation, seeking the removal of derogatory imagery of the Hindu deity. “Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled,” he had said.

Hindu advocacy outfit ‘Insight UK’ tweeted, “Hindu community is extremely concerned about this. This is blatant negligence and lack of complete respect towards Hindu Gods, Hindu sentiments and sensibilities.”

Hindus worldwide are outraged at Walmart's negligence on selling products featuring Hindu sacred deity Ganesha.



Lord Ganesha, a highly revered Hindu god, is featured on products like slippers and knickers that @Walmart is selling.



Hindu community is extremely concerned about… pic.twitter.com/m6JEZfbp9Q — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) December 6, 2024

Hindu Jagruti organisation stated, “Depiction of Shri Ganesh, a highly revered Hindu deity, on underwear, boxers, socks, slippers etc. is deeply offensive & disrespectful to Hindus worldwide.” The Hindu outfit also sought a formal apology from Walmart.

Depiction of Shri Ganesh, a highly revered Hindu deity, on underwear, boxers, socks, slippers etc. is deeply offensive & disrespectful to Hindus worldwide.



We strongly urge @Walmart to immediately withdraw Celestial Ganesh Blessings collection & issue a formal apology to Hindus. pic.twitter.com/yXHntWIN06 — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) December 5, 2024

US-based Hindu advocacy organisation HAF had written directly to the Walmart management against misusing of Hindu imagery on slippers and bathing suits

Dear @walmarthelp: @HinduAmerican has written directly to @Walmart regarding the disrespectful misuse of Hindu imagery on slippers & bathing suits.



Ganesha is a deity worshipped by more than a billion followers of Dharma religions around the world as the remover of obstacles.… pic.twitter.com/WHrpFOYPQU — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) December 6, 2024

Following outrage by Hindu netizens and advocacy organisations, Walmart removed its ‘Celestial Ganesh Blessings Collections.’ However, swimsuits featuring images of the Hindu deity are still available.

Past instances of Hinduphobia by companies

This is however not the first time that a brand has resorted to an open display of Hinduphobia.

In April 2022, a clothing brand named ‘Sahara Ray Swim‘ stirred the hornet’s nest by printing images of Hindu deities on its swimwear collection. The brand is owned by Sahara Ray, a young surfer turned Only Fans model.

Earlier in May 2019, floor mats and toilet covers, bearing images of sacred Hindu Gods and Goddesses, were being sold on Amazon.

In October 2018, a Non-resident Indian named Ankita Mishra was forced to write to the ‘House of Yes’ nightclub in Bushwick in New York after discovering paintings of Hindu deities on the walls.

“The walls were papered with bejewelled images of Hindu gods like Ganesha, Saraswati, Kali and Shiva. This is the price of silence. The scales will always tip back to favour the status quo, the inherent whiteness of the spaces we enjoy,” she had remarked.