Friday, May 23, 2025
HomeNews Reports2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC denies bail to members of SDPI and PFI, directs Karnataka...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

2020 Bengaluru Riots: SC denies bail to members of SDPI and PFI, directs Karnataka Govt to set up more UAPA courts for speedy trial

As per the NIA, the accused rioters are members of SDPI and the Popular Front of India (PFI). Three people died and nearly 60 police officials were injured in the incident. 

ANI
Bangalore riots: Accused Samiuddin has links with terror outfit Al-Hind
The aftermath of Bengaluru riots (Photo Credits: India TV)

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined bail to various persons accused in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case in connection with the 2020 Bengaluru Riots by refusing to interfere with the ongoing National Investigation Agency probe.

However, noting that there has been an inordinate delay in the commencement of trial in the matter due to a lack of special UAPA courts in Karnataka, a Bench of Justices BV Nagarathana and SC Sharma directed the Karnataka government to set up more such courts.

“The Registrar General of the High Court of Karnataka in consultation with the State government and after obtaining instruction from the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court set-up special courts for UAPA cases registered either by the State Government or the NIA”, the Court noted in its orders.

The Court has directed that the same shall be done within a period of three months.

The accused persons, approximately 150 in number, who belonged to the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) had moved the top court to seek bail.

Their counsel contended that the trial in the matter has been pending since long and the same is not expected to commence anytime soon.

He further submitted that there is a large pendency in NIA cases in Karnataka as there is a paucity of courts to try such cases.

The Court was told that the central government’s Home Ministry has already asked the State government to set up additional special courts for UAPA cases.

Further, the Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) submitted that the Karnataka High Court has issued directions to the State government for setting up of additional courts in this regard. However, the Karnataka government has not complied with such directions.

After considering the submissions, the Court passed directions to the State government to set up additional courts in consultation with the State High Court to ensure expedited trial of such cases.

It further directed both the sides — the accused persons and the Central government’s NIA to cooperate, in this regard.

The case concerned around various arrests made by the NIA in 2020 after a violent attack and rioting took place at the DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations in Bengaluru.

As per the NIA, the accused rioters are members of SDPI and the Popular Front of India (PFI). Three people died and nearly 60 police officials were injured in the incident. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

TMC MPs, silent and indifferent during Murshidabad anti-Hindu violence, now tour Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after Pahalgam terror attack

Shraddha Pandey -

Supreme Court frees man convicted of sex with 15-year-old girl saying she didn’t view it as a crime, says she suffered more from the...

OpIndia Staff -

Left wing terrorism in America: How a socialist ‘Black Lives Matter’ supporter was so radicalised by his leftist ideology that he killed 2 Jews...

OpIndia Staff -

Where are the Chagos Islands, what is the deal between UK and Mauritius, and why it is a positive move for India: Explained

Rukma Rathore -

Vadodara: Rickshaw puller Sohail raped a Hindu girl on the pretext of marriage, used to burn her with cigarette stubs, tried to convert her...

OpIndia Staff -

When ideology trumps justice: The Omar Rashid case and how predators are empowered by convenient feminists fearing “fanning” Islamophobia

Jinit Jain -

Communist parties, their leaders, Urban Naxals outrage after killing of terrorist Basavaraju alias Keshav Rao in encounter, portray the mastermind of multiple massacres as...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi inaugurates Rising North East Summit at Bharat Mandapam, says from merely a Frontier Region, now North East is emerging as the ‘Front-Runner...

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi-Srinagar IndiGo flight: Pakistan rejects pilot’s request to use its airspace amid deadly turbulence

OpIndia Staff -

Rising North East Summit: Gautam Adani says a new chapter in growth story is unfolding in the region, announces ₹1 lakh crore investment in...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com