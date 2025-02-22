NGOs using foreign funding for religious conversions in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai says strict action will be taken against them

Tightening the noose around NGOs involved in conversions, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday said that stringent action will be taken against the NGOs that are using foreign funding for religious conversions. He said that the state government received inputs regarding some NGOs receiving foreign funding in the name of health and education projects and misusing it for religious conversion in certain parts of the state.

CM Deo terms forced religious conversions as immoral

Addressing the media, CM Sai said that the state government would not tolerate forced religious conversions. “We respect all religions and the right of people to practice them, but attempts to create unrest in society through forced conversions will not be tolerated, ” he said. He announced that an investigation would be carried out in coordination with the central agencies to trace the exact source of such foreign funding.

“Such matters should be investigated in-depth to ensure that the fund being given to these NGOs is being used properly for the actual purpose. I have asked officials to thoroughly scrutinise and inspect the activities of NGOs that receive foreign funds and ensure that the money is used for appropriate purposes,” said Sai. The Chief Minister described the religious conversions carried out by luring illiterate and poor people as ‘immoral’. “It is immoral to encourage people to change their faith or religion through allurements and by taking advantage of their illiteracy and poverty, “he added.

The state government might introduce a law against forced conversions

According to reports, the Chhattisgarh government is planning to introduce legislation in the upcoming budget session to put a stop to forced religious conversions. Several FIRs have reportedly been lodged across various police stations in the state over the last 11 months reporting incidents of religious conversions.