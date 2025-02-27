Wednesday, May 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta to table CAG report on health infrastructure in assembly on...
Editor's picksGovernment and PolicyNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to table CAG report on health infrastructure in assembly on Friday, expected to expose the reality of health services in Delhi

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will 'expose' the reality of health services in the national capital.

ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also oversees the finance department, will present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on ‘Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services’ in the Delhi Assembly on Friday.

According to sources, this report will be based on the status of government hospitals and health services (2024) and will ‘expose’ the reality of health services in the national capital.

As per sources, this will be the second report of CAG, which will be presented in the assembly. The report will review the status of government hospitals, mohalla clinics and other health facilities of the Delhi government.

The CAG report will see how much difference there is between the claims made by the previous government and the ground reality. The availability of machines in government hospitals, supply of medicines, number of doctors and nurses and facilities provided to patients will be assessed.

The report may also reveal whether the budget allocated by the Delhi government in the health sector was spent properly or not. During 2022-23 and 2023-24, the government had made big claims for the health sector, but did the patients really get the benefit of it? Information on this will also be given in the report.

BJP had already started cornering the previous Delhi government and alleged that there is a huge lack of facilities in government hospitals, patients have to wander around for treatment and even medicines are not available.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said, “The previous government was making big claims about health services, but the reality is something else. Everything will be revealed in the CAG report.”

Many questions have been raised earlier on the Mohalla Clinic scheme of the previous government. In many reports, it was claimed that there is a shortage of doctors in the clinics, essential medicines are not available and patients are not getting better treatment.

Earlier, on Tuesday, CM Rekha Gupta had tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Excise Policy.

The ‘Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi’ covers a period of four years from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and examines the regulation and supply of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor in Delhi.

Notably, Delhi Assembly session has been extended by two days till March 1.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Did the Railway Minister lie? The truth about regenerative braking explained that Congress supporters failed to understand

OpIndia Staff -

Narrative collapses: Islamists go silent after Meerut Police arrests Mohammad Suhail for molesting a burqa-clad woman

OpIndia Staff -

The ‘Black Tiger’ who saved countless Indian lives: Read the extraordinary life story of India’s greatest ever spy, Ravinder Kaushik aka Pakistani Major Nabi...

Anurag -

‘Operated rape camp, abducted and murdered Hindu Professors, burnt Hindu villages’:Bangladesh SC acquits ‘Razakar’ Azharul Islam, who was earlier handed death penalty for 1971...

OpIndia Staff -

Be proud of ‘Made in India’: PM Modi urges citizens to champion local products and prioritize Indian-made goods

OpIndia Staff -

MP: Muslim man demands conversion and son’s circumcision as precondition for marriage to divorced Hindu woman; threatens to leak obscene videos

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Woman branded as witch, assaulted by family members for refusing to convert to Christianity and praying to Hindu deities

OpIndia Staff -

7-12 were killed in Samba during Operation Sindoor, including Pakistan Soldiers: DIG BSF shares details

ANI -

The Left is now sacrificing its own women to Islamists, and asking everyone to ignore it, to keep the bogey of ‘Islamophobia’ alive

Ganesh R -

‘Ruining her life’: Bombay HC orders release of student jailed for post criticising Op Sindoor, calling Kashmir “occupied”, and saying “Pakistan Zindabad”

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com