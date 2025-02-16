Saturday, May 17, 2025
Arvind Kejriwal stealing Delhi CMO handle: CMO writes to Social media platform X asking them to restore the account Kejriwal stole

The Email from Delhi CMO to "X" reads: "It has come to our notice that on 'X' (previously Twitter), a "Grey Tick" Government Handle with identity "@CMODelhi", has now been unauthorisedly changed to "@KejriwalAtWork".

ANI
Arvind Kejriwal
AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal (image: Mint)

The Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) has written to social media platform ‘X’, expressing concern over the unauthorised change of its official handle “@CMODelhi “to “@KejriwalAtWork” and requested its immediate restoration. The CMO also urged the platform to deactivate a parody account that has since taken over the @CMODelhi handle.

The Email from Delhi CMO to “X” reads: “It has come to our notice that on ‘X’ (previously Twitter), a “Grey Tick” Government Handle with identity “@CMODelhi”, has now been unauthorisedly changed to “@KejriwalAtWork”.

The said account has approximately 9,90,000 followers. As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and are passed on to successors as and when change takes place.

The email further pointed out that once “@CMODelhi” became available, another user claimed it and created a parody account. The CMO noted that attempts to access @KejriwalAtWork resulted in an error message stating, “Something went wrong.”

The Delhi CMO has requested ‘X’ to restore the “@CMODelhi” handle and send the password to its official email to prevent misuse.

“In view of the above, it is requested to ‘X’ Platform to restore “@CMODelhi” and the Password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID. which is the authorized official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi. This, inter alia will ensure that the said Handle / ID is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with. Further, it is also requested that any ‘X’ Handle having “@cmodelhi” as its ID, must not be allowed on ‘X’ without consent of this office. Also at present any other account having “@cmodelhi” must be deactivated immediately,” the mail read.

Meanwhile, BJP is yet to announce the CM of Delhi after securing a comfortable majority in Delhi Assembly elections winning 48 seats to AAP’s 22 in the 70-member legislative assembly.

Earlier, BJP Delhi President Virendraa Sachdeva launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, claiming that all the official government-associated handles of Delhi Chief Minister’s Office (@DelhiCMO) were changed to ‘Arvind Kejriwal at work,’ and demanded intervention from the Lieutenant Governor.

Earlier, according to BJP, the social media handles affiliated to the CMO had their names changed and then an hour later deleted.

The party’s Delhi president Sachdeva shared a printout of the purported account change with over 9 lakh followers. The description of the account read, “Former Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal revolutionized Delhi’s governance with reforms in education, healthcare, electricity and public services.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

