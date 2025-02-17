India’s Got Latent Row: FIR filed against all members of Samay Raina’s show, YouTube channel deactivated

An FIR has been registered against all individuals associated with India’s Got Latent Case following multiple complaints nationwide regarding comments made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on the show.

A total of 42 individuals, including artists, producers, and influencers, have been summoned for questioning. Among those accused so far are Samay Raina, Apoorva Mukhija, and Ranveer Allahbadia. Statements have already been recorded from key figures, including Devesh Dixit and Raghu Ram.

Authorities have since ordered the removal of all related videos and mandated the deactivation of the show’s official YouTube account until the investigation is complete.

The controversy began when cyber officials flagged an allegedly inappropriate video, leading to its removal. Subsequently, comedian Samay Raina was directed to take down all content linked to the case.

The controversy erupted after Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBicepsGuy’s video making crass a joke about parents went viral on the internet, drawing condemnation from several quarters, following which the podcaster issued an apology. However, the matter escalated after FIRs were filed against him and other participants of the show were summoned for questioning. Earlier today, another FIR was filed against Allahbadia in Jaipur.