Saturday, May 17, 2025
Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher suspended after comments abusing Bihar and Biharis objecting to her posting in the state went viral

In videos uploaded on social media, Deepali Sah had objected that while her friends were posted in ‘good’ places like Ladakh, Darjeeling, Bengaluru, Silchar etc, she has been posted at the f**ked up state of Bihar

OpIndia Staff

A Kendriya Vidyalaya teacher has been suspended after she made extremely derogatory remarks against Bihar and Biharis protesting against her posting in Jehanabad in the state. An order issued by the Bihar regional office of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan said that teacher Deepali Sah has been suspended with immediate effect.

The order stated that the primary teacher has been suspended till further orders as per the provision of Rule 10 Sub Rule 1(a) of Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

In videos uploaded on social media, Deepali Sah had objected that while her friends were posted in ‘good’ places like Ladakh, Darjeeling, Bengaluru, Silchar etc, she has been posted at the f**ked up state of Bihar. She made several objectional comments for people of Bihar, saying that they don’t have any civic sense.

She said that Kendriya Vidyalaya has so many regions, and she could have been posted in anywhere. Saying that she would have even accepted West Bengal which is generally not preferred by other, she questioned what was the enmity against her that she has been posted that “worst f**king region” in the country. She included several Hindi and English expletives in her monologue, triggering outrage. She added that she would have no problem with posting in Goa, Odisha, Himachal, Ladakh or anywhere in the south.

In another video, she said that Bihar is not just ‘hyped up’, but it is ‘f**ked up’, and that people have no civic sense in the state. She said that India is a developing country because of Bihar, adding ‘the day we remove Bihar from India, it will be developed.’

Reacting to the video, LJP MP Shambhavi Choudhary wrote to the KV commissioner seeking urgent action against the teacher. She said that the teacher’s comments are “highly inappropriate, unacceptable, and unbecoming of an educator who is responsible for imparting knowledge and values to students.”

The Jehanabad District Administration also posted a statement on X saying that the probationary teacher has been suspended for trying to hurt the dignity of Biharis by using abusive words. They added that it is a very condemnable act, and she has been suspended with immediate till further orders.

Deepali has also been ordered that her headquarters has been made Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mashrakh, Saran. It has also been directed that she will not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission of the Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Masrakh, Saran.

