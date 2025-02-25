Nahid Islam, the information adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, resigned on Tuesday from the cabinet led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to join politics.

He is one of the key student leaders who led the movement to oust former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August of last year. He is a student leader who took charge of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

“I have decided to resign from the cabinet to join the new political party, which is to be launched on February 28”, Nahid Islam told reporters after submitting his resignation to the Chief Adviser.

The students and others who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina are preparing a grand rally on February 28 at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to launch the party.

Nahid Islam is expected to lead a party; however, the name has not been disclosed yet.

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

Since then, the India-Bangladesh border has seen multiple attempts of people trying to cross the border over to India, and both countries are also discussing border security. High-level officials from India and Bangladesh have discussed multiple issues.

Nahid Islam was one of the leaders who participated in the widespread protests against Sheikh Hasina.

Since the appointment of Yunus, the opposition has also protested against violence against minorities and demanded that he step down and label him as a “Minority killer, or “Hindu killer Yunus.”

Earlier on February 13, a group of protesters under the Awami League and its sister organisations raised slogans against the Bangladesh Chief Advisor.

The protestors chanted, “Step down, Yunus, we want justice, we want Sheikh Hasina”.

One of the protestors said, “Dr Younus is an illegal and illegitimate person to take over power with the help of terrorists. According to our Constitution, Sheikh Hasina is still the PM of Bangladesh. They removed her (from her post) with the help of terrorists. But next time, we want elections. People will elect Sheikh Hasina again”.

