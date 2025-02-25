Friday, May 16, 2025
HomeWorldBangladesh: 'Student' leader Nahid Islam, who led the protests against Sheikh Hasina, resigns from...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Bangladesh: ‘Student’ leader Nahid Islam, who led the protests against Sheikh Hasina, resigns from Muhammad Yunus Cabinet

The students and others who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina are preparing a grand rally on February 28 at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to launch their new party.

ANI
Nahid Islam (Centre) : Image Source: Reuters

Nahid Islam, the information adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, resigned on Tuesday from the cabinet led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, to join politics.

He is one of the key student leaders who led the movement to oust former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August of last year. He is a student leader who took charge of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology.

“I have decided to resign from the cabinet to join the new political party, which is to be launched on February 28”, Nahid Islam told reporters after submitting his resignation to the Chief Adviser.

The students and others who led the movement to oust Sheikh Hasina are preparing a grand rally on February 28 at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka to launch the party.

Nahid Islam is expected to lead a party; however, the name has not been disclosed yet.

In August 2024, a student-led movement ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after weeks of protest and violence that resulted in over 600 deaths. Hasina, 76, fled to India, and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was subsequently formed.

Since then, the India-Bangladesh border has seen multiple attempts of people trying to cross the border over to India, and both countries are also discussing border security. High-level officials from India and Bangladesh have discussed multiple issues.

Nahid Islam was one of the leaders who participated in the widespread protests against Sheikh Hasina.

Since the appointment of Yunus, the opposition has also protested against violence against minorities and demanded that he step down and label him as a “Minority killer, or “Hindu killer Yunus.”

Earlier on February 13, a group of protesters under the Awami League and its sister organisations raised slogans against the Bangladesh Chief Advisor.

The protestors chanted, “Step down, Yunus, we want justice, we want Sheikh Hasina”.

One of the protestors said, “Dr Younus is an illegal and illegitimate person to take over power with the help of terrorists. According to our Constitution, Sheikh Hasina is still the PM of Bangladesh. They removed her (from her post) with the help of terrorists. But next time, we want elections. People will elect Sheikh Hasina again”.

(This report is published from a syndicated feed. Except the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia Staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mehbooba Mufti again speaks like a Pakistani, gets triggered and threatens war over Omar Abdullah’s mention of reviving the Tulbul Navigation Barrage

Sanghamitra -
It is notable here that Omar Abdullah neither spoke about attacking Pakistan, or doing any sort of act of aggression towards Pakistani people. He was merely suggesting the revival of a navigation project that would better utilise the waters of Jhelum and open up navigation routes, besides bringing development for the people of north Kashmir.
News Reports

The plight of ‘justice’ in West Bengal: Teachers, who lost their jobs due to scam by TMC Ministers, now get brutally thrashed by Mamata’s...

OpIndia Staff -
The police, alongside the Rapid Action Force (RAF,) were equipped with tear gas vehicles in advance to quell democratic protests against the Mamata government.

Surge in defence budget, PLI scheme, iDEX and more: How Modi govt provided the much needed push to India’s defence manufacturing and drone industry

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister cites a fake image to claim ‘Pakistani Air Force is best’ in their senate, gets trolled

Retired Pakistani Air Marshal concedes loss of AWACS aircraft in Indian strikes at Bholari air base: Check the extent of destruction in before and...

After Pakistan’s Chinese weapons failed against India, China relies on propaganda in foreign media to save face, gets the same lie about its weapons...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com