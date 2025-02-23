Ahead of the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a unique initiative aimed at empowering women across India.

In a ground-breaking move, PM Modi said that on Women’s Day (March 8) he would hand over his social media accounts, including X and Instagram, to a select group of inspiring women for a day during which they could share their work and experiences with their countrymen.

In his address in the 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said that these women, who have excelled in various fields, will use the platforms to share their achievements, experiences, and challenges with the nation.

“This time, on Women’s Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women’s power. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X and Instagram, to a few inspiring women in our country for one day. Such women have achieved success in different fields, have innovated, and made a distinct mark for themselves in different fields. On March 8, they will share their work and experiences with the countrymen,” he said.

“The platform may be mine, but their experiences, challenges and achievements will be discussed there,” the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi invited women to participate in this special initiative via the NAMO App and urged them to spread their messages globally.

“If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So on this women’s day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable power of women,” he said.

Further, the Prime Minister praised India’s development and participation in Artificial Intelligence.

“Like space and science, India is rapidly making its mark in another field i.e., AI. Recently, I visited Paris to participate in a big AI conference. There, the world greatly appreciated India’s progress in this sector. We can also see the examples of how the people of our country are using AI in different ways today,” he said.

He also gave an example of a teacher in Telangana who used AI to preserve the tribal languages.

“Take the case of a government school teacher in Telangana’s Adilabad, Thodasam Kailash Ji. His interest in digital song and music is helping us preserve our tribal languages. He has done a great job by composing a song in the Kolami Language by using AI tools. He is using AI to create songs in many languages other than Kolami. His tracks are being liked a lot by our tribal brothers and sisters on social media. Be it the space sector or AI, the increasing participation of our youth has brought in a new revolution. People of India are second to none in adopting and using new technologies,” PM Modi emphasized.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)