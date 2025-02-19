Rajasthan: Minor scuffle over marbles sparks communal clashes and stone-pelting in Ajmer, Hindus demand action against illegal Rohingyas

A minor scuffle between children playing marbles snowballed into violent communal clashes in the Laungiya area of Ajmer in Rajasthan during the wee hours of Tuesday. The situation escalated rapidly leaving more than six people injured. Police force from nine neighbouring police stations had to be deployed to quell the situation.

SHO of Ganj Police Station, Mahavir Singh reportedly said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the clashes erupted as a result of a minor fight between some children who were playing marbles. The children’s fight led to people from two communities getting involved. Soon a violent confrontation happened between the two groups involving the use of swords, sticks and stones. Police detained some people involved in the incident and are looking for others involved. Complaints have been received by the police in the matter.

Locals allege illegal immigrants have been living in the area

A woman named Bharti, belonging to the Valmiki community, reportedly alleged that several members of her family were attacked using swords, sticks and stones by people from the other group. She added that some illegal immigrants have been living in the area and have been involved in several similar incidents. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. People from the Valmiki community surrounded the police station demanding action against the culprits.

People from the Hindu Community protested

Several people from the Hindu community staged a protest on Tuesday at the Collectorate against the violence in Laungiy and submitted a memorandum to Ajmer SP addressed to Range IG. The protestors demanded swift and stringent action against anti-social elements. Sunil Dutt Jain, Coordinator of Sakal Hindu Samaj alleged that Bangladeshi Rohingyas have been living in the hilly area of Laungiya. He further alleged that stones were pelted by Bangladeshi Rohingya at the houses of Hindus and people from the Hindu community confronted them, they were attacked with weapons.

Jain thanked the police for taking swift action in the matter and detaining the culprits. However, he demanded police action against the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi Rohingyas to maintain peace in the area.