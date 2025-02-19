Saturday, May 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Minor scuffle over marbles sparks communal clashes and stone-pelting in Ajmer, Hindus demand...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Minor scuffle over marbles sparks communal clashes and stone-pelting in Ajmer, Hindus demand action against illegal Rohingyas

A woman named Bharti, belonging to the Valmiki community, reportedly alleged that several members of her family were attacked using swords, sticks and stones by people from the other group. She added that some illegal immigrants have been living in the area and have been involved in several similar incidents in the past.

OpIndia Staff
Image via Dainik Bhaskar

A minor scuffle between children playing marbles snowballed into violent communal clashes in the Laungiya area of Ajmer in Rajasthan during the wee hours of Tuesday. The situation escalated rapidly leaving more than six people injured. Police force from nine neighbouring police stations had to be deployed to quell the situation.

SHO of Ganj Police Station, Mahavir Singh reportedly said that a preliminary investigation revealed that the clashes erupted as a result of a minor fight between some children who were playing marbles. The children’s fight led to people from two communities getting involved. Soon a violent confrontation happened between the two groups involving the use of swords, sticks and stones. Police detained some people involved in the incident and are looking for others involved. Complaints have been received by the police in the matter.

Locals allege illegal immigrants have been living in the area

A woman named Bharti, belonging to the Valmiki community, reportedly alleged that several members of her family were attacked using swords, sticks and stones by people from the other group. She added that some illegal immigrants have been living in the area and have been involved in several similar incidents. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. People from the Valmiki community surrounded the police station demanding action against the culprits.

People from the Hindu Community protested

Several people from the Hindu community staged a protest on Tuesday at the Collectorate against the violence in Laungiy and submitted a memorandum to Ajmer SP addressed to Range IG. The protestors demanded swift and stringent action against anti-social elements. Sunil Dutt Jain, Coordinator of Sakal Hindu Samaj alleged that Bangladeshi Rohingyas have been living in the hilly area of Laungiya. He further alleged that stones were pelted by Bangladeshi Rohingya at the houses of Hindus and people from the Hindu community confronted them, they were attacked with weapons.

Jain thanked the police for taking swift action in the matter and detaining the culprits. However, he demanded police action against the settlement of illegal Bangladeshi Rohingyas to maintain peace in the area.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Archaeological Survey of India completes the restoration of 16th- century stepwell Rajon ki Baoli in Delhi’s Mehrauli, monument now open for public

ANI -

Ex-FBI Director James Comey faces backlash over deleted Instagram post of seashells arranged as “8647”, interpreted as coded call to assassinate Trump: All you...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani actors keep batting even for Islamic terrorists, but Bollywood could not even stand with the Indian Army: What is the solution for these...

रामांशी -

SC calls petition on Rohingyas thrown into sea a ‘beautifully crafted story’: A reality check for activist fiction

Jinit Jain -

Prophet Muhammad was guarding our missiles just like in 1965, 1971: Pakistan’s conspiracy theorist Zaid Hamid on India-Pakistan conflict

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi announces ₹1 lakh compensation to the family of Abdul who was beaten to death after he tried to rape a tribal women...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

Bengal: Teenager Sudipta Pandit killed by Sheikh Farhad for picking fallen mangoes from his orchard, angry villagers burn down mango warehouse of the accused

OpIndia Staff -

‘The Wire’ has a problem with exposure of the misdeeds of Bhopal’s ‘Muslim gang’ which targeted Hindu girls, randomly brings up ‘media ethics’ to...

अर्पित त्रिपाठी -

Chinese officials visit Lalmonirhat Airbase in Bangladesh near Chicken’s Neck corridor, Yunus govt has sought China’s help to develop it into an airport

OpIndia Staff -

“Testament to resilience, spirit of Gujarat”: Rajnath Singh on Smritivan Earthquake Memorial in Bhuj

ANI -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com