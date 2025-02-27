SFI members fight with students fasting on Maha Shivratri at Delhi’s SAU, clash with ABVP

A clash between two student groups, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), erupted at South Asian University (SAU) in New Delhi over food preferences in the university mess.

The conflict began when ABVP members requested the mess administration to serve sattvic food, as many students were observing a fast on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and accused leftist goons of trying to “spoil” the religious harmony on campus.

Shocking! On Mahashivratri, SFI goons at SAU forcibly tried to break students’ fast by forcing non-veg on them, abusing, and assaulting them!



Religious freedom is a constitutional right! Why is it under attack on campus? Will the so-called secular brigade stay silent now?



However, the members of the leftist student group SFI allegedly tried to forcibly serve non-vegetarian food in the mess designated for fasting students.

After the alleged incident of a woman student being beaten up inside a South Asian University went viral, the Students’ Federation of India Delhi blamed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for the incident, whereas ABVP alleged that leftist goons “deliberately tried to spoil” religious harmony.

According to the Delhi Police, the victim is being medically examined and “facts are being verified.”

The video of a girl student being beaten up inside a South Asian University is going viral on social media. According to Delhi Police, the video is from 26th February. “There was an argument between two groups of students in the canteen over an issue related to food and then a fight broke out. The victim student informed the police by making a PCR call. The police added tha the victim is being medically examined and facts are being verified,” the police said.