UP: Rahul becomes Murshad for Muslim girlfriend, kills her after she marries someone else, girl’s family kills him in return for revenge

Consequently, the Muslim girl’s family thrashed Rahul/Murshad so brutally that he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In an absurd turn of events in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a youth named Rahul converted to Islam and changed his name to Murshad for his Muslim girlfriend, however, he killed her after finding out that she married someone else. Consequently, the Muslim girl’s family thrashed Rahul/Murshad so brutally that he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The matter pertains to the Palani police station precinct wherein Rahul/Murshad had been dating a Muslim girl from his area for the last two years. He reportedly converted to Islam and also offered namaz regularly, although his religious identity on documents remains Hindu.

Reports say that the girl got married to someone else in December 2024, and after learning about this, Murshad was infuriated. On 16th February, Murshad went to meet his Muslim girlfriend. However, the two had an argument which took a fatal turn as the accused stabbed his girlfriend with a knife and killed her.

Soon after, the girl’s family caught hold of Murshad and brutally thrashed him. The police arrived at the spot and took the badly injured boy to a hospital, however, Murshad died during treatment. Subsequently, the dead bodies of the girl and the boy were sent to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, SP Ankur Agarwal said that a case has been registered and further legal action is underway. As tensions prevail in the Palani police station area, police force from multiple police stations as well as DIG and SP are monitoring the area.

