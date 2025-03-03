About 150 Hindu families in Sharma Toli of Shadipur Bhutha village in Baisi block of Purnia are facing a lot of trouble for the last several days. Local people say that the Muslim side has blocked the path to their homes. Due to Muslim settlements and their private land all around the village, these people struggle to even reach their homes.

The situation has become so bad that the sons and daughters of these families have been struggling to even get married. It has become difficult even to take sick people to the hospital. Villagers say that earlier they used to come and go by private road, but now a 100 meter long road has been closed due to a small piece of 12 dismil land.

Local people told that they had given one lakh rupees to the land owner for the road, so that the problem could be solved. However later, under pressure from the Muslim community, that money was returned and the road access was not provided. Now due to the road being closed from all sides, these people are completely surrounded.

The villagers also said that the Muslim side prevents them from performing puja and playing loudspeakers. They say that this is also restricting their religious freedom. Fed up with this problem, local Hindus first appealed to the SDM court. There the decision was also in their favour, but later the civil court overturned that decision and the Muslim side won the case there.

Talking to OpIndia, local Santosh Kumar said, “The need for a road was acknowledged in the investigation conducted by SDM Madam and CO Sahab. The SDM gave a verdict in favour of the affected families, but the civil court overturned that decision.”

Santosh Kumar says that the Muslim side has adopted an aggressive stance. Earlier, the land owners had agreed and it was decided that they would be given money in exchange for the land. They even took Rs 1 lakh, but due to pressure from other Muslims, they returned the money and are again adamant on not granting access to the road. Santosh Kumar says that the local Muslims are showing arrogance. They are not being heard even at the police station. Now these families have sought help from District Magistrate Kundan Kumar.

Baisi SDM Kumari Tausi says that it is clearly written in the law that if more than 100 families live at a place, then no one can block their access road. There are more than 150 families here, yet the problem is not being solved. He said that letters were written several times to the police station and the zonal officer in this matter, but no action was taken.

OpIndia also has a copy of the SDM’s order. In which an order was passed for the road. However, the Muslim side challenged the SDM’s order in the civil court, where the civil court rejected the SDM’s order.

Meanwhile, videos related to the problems of the local people are going viral on social media. A woman said that Hindus are not allowed to go for even idol immersion. The woman said that Muslims say that Hindus chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, so they will not be given water.

Bihar: Muslim Community in Purnia’s Baisi allegedly BLOCKED 200 Hindu Families from Worship and Idol Immersion. Area falls under MLA Syed Ruknuddin Ahmed. pic.twitter.com/u2z90HfVsZ — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 1, 2025

In this entire matter, Shadipur Bhutha’s Mukhiya Sabnoor Alam said that some people are not giving the access because of their private land, but there was talk of them giving the access from the other side. He said that the Sharma people are not ready for the access from the other side. He rejected the allegations of stopping Hindu puja-paath, and said that some people are giving communal color to the issue.

Suresh Kumar, posted in Baisi police station, talked to OpIndia regarding this entire matter. He said that a meeting was held in the police station regarding this matter. Both the parties were present. There is no tension regarding the access path, but the reality is that the path wasn’t found. He said that the administration is ready to make a path, but the Muslim side is citing it is their land so where should they go.

Suresh Kumar told us that there was an agreement in the civil court regarding the path from the other side, but that path has not been found yet. This is the reason why the Hindu side is constantly pleading with the administration about their problem. However, he said that the idol immersion was done at a pre-decided place, and there is no such thing as communal tension at present.