Allahabad HC allows whitewashing of Sambhal Jama Masjid during Ramzan, to remain covered with tarpaulin on Holi

The Allahabad High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday (12th March) to complete the whitewashing and decorative lighting work of the Sambhal Jama Masjid within a week. A single bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal prohibited any structural modifications in the disputed structure. On Monday (10th March), the High Court directed the ASI to submit a detailed response on whether the whitewashing, additional lighting and decorative lights were necessary for the mosque.

While the ASI’s advocate Manoj Kumar Singh noted that the whitewash of the mosque was unnecessary, the High Court observed that the ASI’s stance was not mentioned in its affidavit. Advocate Singh said that there was some flaking on the exterior of the mosque but the final decision regarding the need for whitewashing could only be made after examination by archaeologists and experts.

During the hearing, the High Court said that if the whitewashing and other related work required further examination of the mosque, then the ASI could send a team for inspection. Justice Agarwal directed the Advocate General of Uttar Pradesh Ajay Kumar Misra to produce a copy of the agreement between the mosque’s mutawallis and the state, dated January 19, 1927, which laid down the responsibilities of different agencies regarding the maintenance of the mosque.

On 25th February, Jama Masjid Committee’s lawyer Zahir Ali filed a petition before the High Court for the whitewashing of the mosque. He said that the mosque is whitewashed every year during Ramzan but this time the administration did not give permission for it. The Hindu side opposed the whitewashing of the mosque out of the apprehension that evidence of the temple might be destroyed during the whitewash.

The first hearing of the petition took place on 27th February during which the ASI submitted before the court that the mosque did not require whitewashing. Senior Advocate SFA Naqvi opposed ASI’s suggestion saying that the ASI did not explicitly oppose the whitewashing and that no whitewashing was required inside the mosque. The high court then constituted a three-member committee to inspect the mosque and submit its report. The committee included representatives of the mosque and the ASI. The committee was directed to submit the report within 24 hours. The committee reached the Jama Masjid on 28th February to inspect the mosque and prepare the report in the presence of the advocate of the Jama Masjid Committee lawyer.

Mosques in Sambhal to be covered with tarpaulin during Holi

Ten mosques in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh including the disputed Jama Masjid will be covered with tarpaulin during the Holi celebration. These mosques are situated on routes where Holi processions will be taken out. The covering of mosques and mazaars is a usual practice taking place every year during Holi.