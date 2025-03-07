Tuesday, June 10, 2025
HomeNews ReportsAnnamalai slams Stalin's 'Hindi imposition' drama, tells DMK to stop swinging paper swords
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Annamalai slams Stalin’s ‘Hindi imposition’ drama, tells DMK to stop swinging paper swords

he further hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM alleging that the DMK could not carry out a signature campaign despite being in power.

ANI
K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai (L), Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (R) (Image: BT/India Today)

 The debate on the alleged third language imposition as part of the National Education Policy in Tamil Nadu has snowballed into an all out battle between the BJP and the ruling DMK alliance in the state.

BJP State Chief K Annamlai on Friday claimed that the BJP’s pro NEP signature campaign had received a positive response from the people of the state.

“Thiru MK Stalin, our online signature campaign through http://puthiyakalvi.in is supported by over 2 lakh people within 36 hours, and our on-ground signature campaign continues to receive an overwhelming reception across TN. As the TN CM, you seem visibly rattled, and your rants against the signature campaign mean nothing to us,” Annamalai posted on X.

he further hit out at the Tamil Nadu CM alleging that the DMK could not carry out a signature campaign despite being in power.

“Despite being in power, you couldn’t carry out a signature campaign against NEET, and remember that your cadres had to throw the pamphlets in the dustbin after realising where they truly belonged. Thiru MK Stalin, stop swinging your paper word against the delusional Hindi imposition. Your fake Hindi imposition drama has already been exposed. It’s unfortunate that you haven’t realised it yet,” he further said.

Annamalai’s post was in response to MK Stalin’s earlier post which mocked the BJP’s campaign calling it a circus.

In a post on X Stalin wrote, “Now the BJP’s circus-like signature campaign for the three-language formula has become a laughing stock in Tamil Nadu. I challenge them to make this their core agenda in the 2026 Assembly elections and let it be a referendum on Hindi imposition. History is clear. Those who tried to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu have either been defeated or later changed their stance and aligned with DMK. Tamil Nadu will not tolerate Hindi colonialism replacing British colonialism.”

“From the names of schemes to awards to Union government institutions, Hindi has been imposed to a nauseating extent, suffocating non-Hindi speakers, who are the majority in India. Men may come, men may go. But even long after the dominance of Hindi is shattered in India, history will remember that it was DMK that stood as the vanguard,” he further added. 


(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Donald Trump claims to broker ceasefires and douse fires of conflict all over the world, meanwhile, his own nation is engulfed in violence and...

Rukma Rathore -

Bareilly’s Haidari Dal hunts Muslim women for being friends with Hindus: Who was Haider and how Islamist fanatics are enforcing Taliban-style moral policing in...

Shraddha Pandey -

Leftist media, which once hailed Himanshi Narwal for her ‘secular ideals’, goes silent after Muslim men caught for circulating her fake obscene videos

OpIndia Staff -

“She had a good nature, don’t think she has done this”: Neighbours of Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in Indore couple case

ANI -

From Nobel to Nightmare: How Muhammad Yunus is eyeing to scrap the constitution of Bangladesh and induct his own ‘Islamic Revolutionary Army’

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Another IAS officer caught red-handed in Rs 20 lakh bribery case in Odisha: India’s rotten bureaucracy exposed again

Jinit Jain -

Removal of Article 370, CAA, drastic reduction in poverty and more: BJP President JP Nadda highlights the achievements of Modi Govt during the past...

OpIndia Staff -

Honeymoon, hitmen and murder: How authorities unravelled the plot behind the killing of Indore businessman Raja in Meghalaya and arrested mastermind Sonam

Rukma Rathore -

Gujarat: Shells, stone tools, and other evidence of human habitation: IITGN uncovers pre-Harappan human presence dating back at least 5000 years in Kachchh

OpIndia Staff -

Over 1 million Afghans forced back into Afghanistan from Pakistan amid deportation drive: UN Human Rights body

ANI -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com