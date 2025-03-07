On Thursday (6th March), Christian evangelist groups held demonstrations against the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) in the northeastern state.

They were mobilised under the banner of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) in Itanagar to protest against a law, meant to protect indigenous people in Arunachal Pradesh from predatory and deceitful conversions.

ACF president Tarh Miri declared that more than 2 lakh Christians participated in the protest, demanding the repeal of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA). The 1978 law has been lying dormant for about 44 years now.

“We are against the implementation of the APFRA because it is targeted at Christians and will curtail our freedom of religion,” Tarh Miri misled his supporters.

Earlier on 17th February this year, ACF staged an 8-hour hunger strike. The protestors were seen holding placards which read ‘We demand the repeal of APFRA,’ ‘Do not turn us against one another,’ and ‘There is no honour in enforcing APFRA.’

On 21st February, ACF members met the Home Minister of the State Mama Natung, but the meeting proved ‘inconclusive.’

What does the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act say

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act came into existence in October 1978 to “provide for prohibition of conversion from one religious faith to any other religious faith by use of force or inducement or by fraudulent means and for matters connected therewith.”

The legislation, which received the assent of the President of India, was aimed to protect indigenous religions, beliefs and practices.

It identified several ‘indigenous Faiths’ including Buddhism (practiced by the Monpas, Membas, Sherdukpens, Khambas, Khamptis and Singphos), Vaishnavism (practised by Noctes), Akas and Nature worshippers (including worshippers of Dunyi-Polo).

Section 3 of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act clearly says – “No person shall convert or attempt to converts, either directly or otherwise, any person from one religious faith to any other religious faith by the use of force or by inducement or by any fraudulent means nor shall any person abet any such conversion.”

The law further makes it clear that anyone found violating Section 3 would be liable to a fine of up to ₹10,000 and punished with maximum imprisonment of up to 2 years.

It also mandates imitating the Deputy Commissioner of the particular district (in Arunachal Pradesh) about the conversion of an individual from a religious faith to another. Failure to do so is punishable with imprisonment of up to 1 year and a fine of up to ₹1000.

“An offence under this Act shall be cognizable and shall not be investigated by an officer below the rank of an Inspector of Police,” states Section 6 of the legislation.

At the same time, it states categorically that prosecution under the Act needs prior sanction from the Deputy Commissioner of police or authorisation from an officer now below the rank of Extra Assistant Commissioner.

The legislation also clarifies that that the government will make rules for the implementation of the Act.

The Background of the Controversy

The Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act was enacted to protect indigenous communities in the northeastern state from unethical and deceitful conversion by predatory evangelist groups. At that time, P.K. Thungon was the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

For context, the Christian population in the State was 0.79% as per the 1971 census data. Within the next 40 years, the Christian population has drastically risen to constitute 30.26% of the total population of Arunachal Pradesh (2011 Census data).

Despite the anti-conversion law being enacted 46 years ago in 1978, it was never implemented due to opposition by Christian groups.

This explains the large-scale protests against the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act as the deceitful conversion of indigenous tribes would become punishable in the State.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Gauhati High Court seeking the enactment of rules by the government of Arunachal Pradesh for the implementation of the anti-conversion law. The major breakthrough in the case came in September 2024.

A 2-judge Bench of Justices Kardak Ete and Budi Habung closed the PIL after examining the response of Advocate General I. Choudhury, who pointed out that it would require 6 months for the government to frame rules.

“We expect the concerned authorities to be mindful of their obligations and the draft rules would be finalized within a period of 6(six) months from today,” the Gauhati High Court noted in its order on 30th September 2024.

With just 3 weeks away from the deadline set up by the court, Christian groups have upped their ante in opposing the legislation.

Indigenous people extend support to the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act

On the other hand, the indigenous groups have extended their support for the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978.

An outfit by the name of ‘Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP)’ is fighting for the religious rights of the indigenous group. They have held demonstrations and foot pilgrimages to extend their heartfelt support for this legislation.

OpIndia spokes to advocate Tambo Tamin, a member of IFCSAP and the person who filed the PIL in the Gauhati High Court. “It is not draconian law. We need it for the freedom of all religious groups,” he told us.

IFCSAP has uploaded several posts on its Facebook page, emphasising that the implementation of the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 is essential for the freedom of all individuals.

The General Secretary of the outfit, Maya Murtem, told The Indian Express, “The rules will only be against forceful conversions and allurement. Those who are opposing it are showing that they have the wrong intent. We need it because currently conversions are not being recorded at all and we don’t have any data on it… The law will require each conversion to be reported.”

In the meantime, the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu has assured, “(The rules) are not against Buddhists, Hindus, Christians or Muslims. The government has been asked to frame the rules to give some more protection to indigenous (faiths).”

The government is willing to take all stakeholders on-board before implementing the law, which has been lying dormant for 44 years.