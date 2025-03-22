On Wednesday (19th March), a scuffle between two men over a minor parking snowballed into a major fight between two groups. The incident reportedly started when one Ganesh Subhash Rakhpasare was trying to park his car and one Ashraf Ashfak Shaikh objected to it.

Following a heated verbal spat between them, Shaikh attacked Rakhpasare with a sharp weapon. In no time, people from both sides got involved and police had to intervene.

According to the police, 32-year-old Ganesh Subhash Rakhpasare, a resident of Ashraf Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk was looking for a space to park his car on Wednesday (19th March).

Shaikh attacked Rakhpasare with a sharp weapon

He parked his car on a public road in front of Sana Hospital near the Gausiya Hotel in Kausar Baug, Kondhwa. The hospital staff objected to him parking his car in front of the hotel.

As Rakhpasare and the hospital authorities were arguing, 30-year-old Shaikh, a resident of Bhagyalakshmi Tower, Mithanagar in Kondhwa got involved and started arguing with Rakhpasare. He accused Rakhpasare of staring at him.

“Ganesh Rakhpasare had parked his car on the public road in front of Sana Hospital near Gausiya Hotel in Kausar Baug, Kondhwa. The hotel staff did not allow him to park his car in front of the hotel. While an argument was happening between the hotel staff and Rakhpasare, Shaikh approached and asked Rakhpasare, ‘Why are you staring at me?”, Senior Police Inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, Vinay Patnakar told the Free Press Journal.

Soon, a fight broke out between Rakhpasare and Shaikh around 11 pm on Wednesday and the latter attacked the former with a sharp weapon. Rakhspasare called his brothers for help who attacked Shaikh.

People from Shaikh’s side also got involved further worsening the situation. Both Rakhpasare and Shaikh reportedly sustained serious injuries in the fight and were admitted to Sassoon General Hospital for treatment.

The viral video shows a mob surrounding the car and attacking people inside it

A video of the incident has been going viral on social media showing a mob surrounding the car and attacking the people inside the vehicle.

A simple parking issue in Pune resulted in major brawl, both party injured, video claim a Hindu man injured/lynched by a radical mob after argument! pic.twitter.com/v5tQfPIqKI — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) March 21, 2025

Police have arrested three people in the matter including Rakhpasare and Shaikh. Both of them are said to have a criminal history. Shaikh also has a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act) against him. An investigation is going on in the case. The police said if more people were found involved in the matter, they would be arrested.