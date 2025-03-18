The interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus has expressed concern over the remarks of US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard in which she said that the Trump administration in the US is concerned about the persecution of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

Gabbard, who is in India to attend a conclave of security and intelligence officials and participate in the Raisina Dialogue, told NDTV, “The long-time unfortunate persecution and killing and abuse of religious minorities – Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, Catholics and others – has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration”.

“This continues to remain a central focus area of concern…with the threat of Islamist terrorists and…the global effort of these different groups that are rooted in their same ideology, their same objective, which is to rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate,” she added. “This obviously affects people of any other religion, other than one that they find acceptable, and they choose to carry this out through very violent and terroristic means,” said Gabbard.

Gabbard conveyed that the Trump administration was determined to eradicate Islamist terrorism.

Bangladesh said Gabbard’s remarks ‘damaged’ the country’s reputation

Hindu minorities in Bangladesh faced targeted persecution and killings after the ouster of the Awami League government following a violent revolution in August last year. India has been repeatedly expressing concern over the situation of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. However, Bangladesh dismissed Gabbard’s remarks as “misleading and damaging” to the country’s reputation. “Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’,” the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government said in a statement.

“Gabbard’s comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many other countries in the world, has faced challenges of extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counter-terrorism efforts,” the statement added.

The interim government advised all politicians including Gabbard to base their statements on actual knowledge and not spread fear. “Political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially about sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes to fan fears and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions,” it said. It further expressed commitment to engage in constructive dialogue based on facts and on respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations.