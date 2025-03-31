Hindus were attacked on the very first day of Navaratri in Darbhanga, Bihar, where Muslims gathered at the house of a person named Alauddin and pelted stones, injuring multiple individuals. The video of the incident is going viral on social media. This is the same area where Hindus were attacked on Holi as well. The authorities from three police stations have been deployed after the stone-pelting after the matter was settled at the time through dialogue between the locals and the cops. This incident took place on 30th March around 4:30 pm.

According to reports, devotees were returning from the Durga temple following the Kalash Shobha Yatra when stones were hurled at them in the Kewatgama Panchayat of the Kusheshwarsthan police station area. The assault created chaos, especially among women and children, who screamed in fear and ran for cover. Islamists, who had already gathered on the roof to await the Shobha Yatra, reportedly carried out the attack.

Villagers stated that Muslims assembled on the roof of the house of one Mohammad Alauddin, who lives in Pachhiyari Rahi village, from where they launched the attack. They began throwing stones as soon as the procession passed from the location. Panic spread among the devotees as they came under attack, with stones raining down on them. Some women reportedly lay on the ground to shield their children, while many sustained injuries in the assault.

A large police force from the Biraul, Tilkeshwar, and Kusheshwarsthan police stations arrived in the area just as the word spread about the stone-pelting. The police controlled the situation, but the atmosphere in the hamlet remained tense. People are reluctant to leave their homes because they are afraid. Alok Kumar, also known as Vikas Kumar, the former head of the Panchayat, conveyed that these acts destroy the village’s unity.

Kusheshwarsthan Police Station Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh informed that the situation is now calm and cops have been deployed in the village. SSP (Senior Superintendent of Police) Jagunath Reddy also assured that the situation is normal and no one needs to worry. However, the residents disclosed that this peace is just superficial as fear and anger persist.

A similar incident occurred on Holi two weeks ago when a few members of the Muslim community attacked the young people in the hamlet who were celebrating Holi. A dispute broke out at initially, but soon things got out of hand and sticks were used, as well as stone-pelting ensued. Tension increased in the village as many youths were hurt. The cops then spoke with all sides and utilized a PR bond to defuse the situation.