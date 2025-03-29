In a significant development, 15 Naxalites surrendered before the Dantewada police on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Dantewada confirmed the surrender, stating that all 15 individuals would receive the benefits provided by the state government under the rehabilitation policy.

Speaking to the media, Dantewada SP Smruthik Rajanala said, “15 Naxalites have surrendered infront of the Dantewada police today…All the benefits of the state government will be given to all these 15 Naxalites who have surrendered today.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Nine Naxals surrendered in Sukma in the presence of Superintendent of Police Kiran Gangaram Chavan.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday congratulated the security forces for their bravery as they neutralised 16 Naxalites and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition in a major encounter in the Kerlapal area of the Sukma district.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 would be fulfilled.

“I congratulate the security forces for their bravery, and I bow to their courage. Our government is continuously getting success in this regard… I believe that Union HM Amit Shah’s resolve to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 2026 will be fulfilled,” Sai told ANI.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the killing of a top Naxal leader in an encounter in the Sukma district.

The Naxal leader has been identified as Jagdish, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh. The killed naxal was involved in the Jhiram Ghati incident earlier, in which top Congress leaders of Chhattisgarh were killed, and the Narayanpur incident, where several security personnel were killed.

Earlier, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed the recovery of 16 Naxal bodies from the site and said, “Two of our jawans sustained injuries during the operation and are being evacuated for medical attention.”

He said that security forces also seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), and INSAS rifles from the area.

“This can be called one of the biggest encounters Sukma has seen to date,” SP Chavan added.

The official said that the identities of the slain Naxals are yet to be ascertained. The exchange of fire began following a joint anti-Naxal operation launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday.

According to officials, the operation was initiated based on specific intelligence regarding the presence of Naxals in the Kerlapal area under Sukma police station limits.

