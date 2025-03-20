In the Sundar Nagri area of Delhi’s Seemaapuri, a man named Asif allegedly strangled a girl named Komal, tied her body with a stone and dumped the body into a canal after the two had an argument on 12th March 2025. The deceased victim’s dead body was recovered on 17th March. The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to Delhi Police sources, Asif, who drives a taxi in Delhi, has known Komal for a long time. On 12th March, Asif picked up Komal in his car from the Seemapuri area. During this time, the two had a fight over something and during the fight, Asif allegedly strangled Komal to death.

After killing Komal, Asif came up with a horrific method to dispose of the body. He tied the body to a heavy stone and threw it in the canal in the Chhawla area. Several days after the body was abandoned in water, it swelled up enough and came to the surface of the water. Local people saw the body in the canal and informed the police.

Earlier, Komal’s family had lodged a missing complaint with the police. After finding the body, the police registered a murder case at Chhawla police station and started an investigation. The police soon connected the dots and arrested Asif. The police are trying to find out if anyone else was involved in this crime along with Asif. Some reports say that one Javed was also involved in the murder.

Meanwhile, the deceased victim’s family has alleged that Komal’s neck was strangled with a green scarf, and there was a rope tied around her waist. The dead body has been sent for post-mortem and will be handed over to the family later.