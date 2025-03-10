Thursday, September 18, 2025
Delhi: Man shot dead by Tariq, Naseem and three others, protesters allege jihadist conspiracy, police denies communal angle

After the murder, residents gathered in large numbers and blocked NH-24 to demand justice for the slain youth. On Monday, the highway remained jammed for hours, severely impacting traffic movement.

OpIndia Staff
(Images via ANI, Live Hindustan)

People from Ghazipur protested and blocked the Akshardham-Ghaziabad road on Monday (10th March), demanding the arrest of the accused for the murder of a Hindu youth. In the Ghazipur area of Delhi, a man named Rohit Chavda was shot dead late Sunday night by two Muslim men identified as Tariq, Naseem, Yamin, Kapil and one other. The police have arrested accused Tariq and Naseem while the search is ongoing for the three absconding accused.

According to the police, the Ghazipur resident was shot dead late Sunday night in the Ghazipur area of Delhi. The police received information from the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital about a medico-legal case wherein a man suffered a gunshot wound and was declared dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case under the Arms Act and murder. On the case, Vineet Kumar, Additional DCP-I, East District said, “We received information that a man is injured. When we went to the hospital, we found that he had been shot. In the initial investigation, 2 people have been detained and several teams are working on it.”

While the incident has fuelled communal tensions in the area, the police have so far denied any communal angle in the case. The police have also said that Rohit Chavda was murdered over some monetary dispute with the accused persons.

However, the protestors have alleged that the 32-year-old Hindu man was shot dead by “jihadists” who were dominating the area, collecting money, and running illegal businesses. The protestors alleged that the deceased victim had dared to speak up against the alleged illegal activities of the accused Muslim men.

Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters, Virender Singh said, “We have a Hindu brother here in Ghazipur village. He was shot at night by jihadists. He was from the Gujar community. It happened around 2 AM. The problem was that these people were dominating the area, collecting money, and running illegal businesses. This brother [Rohit Chavda] spoke out against them and said this kind of domination wouldn’t be allowed. Because of that, he was shot twice and died on the spot. His name was Rohit. He was from Ghazipur, and his father was not around. He lived with his maternal uncle. He had three brothers, and he was the oldest.”

Another protester, Chaudhary Karam Singh Rawat, said, “This is about the Delhi Police and the administration. If they wanted, they could have arrested the person who killed our child by now. We are suffering because of this. Muslims from Rohingya have settled here with money. If they wanted, the police could have arrested them by now. If we don’t get justice, there will be violence and bloodshed. The road will be blocked until we get justice.”

Meanwhile, reports say that the deceased victim who worked as a supervisor at the Ghazipur landfill site was receiving threats for the past few days. Rohit Chavda’s family is also reported to have said that the deceased victim was receiving threats in the days leading up to the murder.

