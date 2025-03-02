On Saturday (1st March), Hindu activist Devdutta Maji took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the rescue of a 23-year-old Hindu girl who was lured, entrapped and groomed by one Mizanur Gazi.

In a tweet, he informed that the victim is a resident of Basirhat city in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Devdutta Maji added that the Hindu girl was rescued from the Amravati city of Maharashtra on the day of Maha Shivratri (26th February).

The Hindu activist also shared an emotional video where the victim, identified as Arpita Sarkar, could be seen uniting with her parents.

I feel extremely unfortunate and sad to have missed the Maha Kumbh.#LoveJihad Victim of Basirhat, WB Rescued from Habib Nagar, Amravati Maharashtra.



Arpita Sarkar (Age 23 yrs) rescued from clutches of Jihadi Gold Smuggler Mizanur Gazi.



🙏Please do also watch the second video… pic.twitter.com/dxZKMtnB6s — Devdutta Maji (Modi Ji Ka Pariwar). (@MajiDevDutta) February 28, 2025

Devdutta Maji informed that he drove 1300 kilometres from Kolkata to Amravati after receiving information from his team on 23rd February this year.

According to him, the victim was successfully rescued on 26th February from Muslim-dominated Habib Nagar. “Parents and other family members of the Victim girl are receiving threats from other Jihadi Smugglers and family members of Mizanur Gazi,” he stated.

The Hindu activist emphasised, “We are committed to rescue our daughters from Love Jihad and also raise awareness on LJ and Demography Change.” He stated that another victim of grooming jihad was previously rescued from Tamil Nadu.

Devdutta Maji is the President of the Hindu outfit ‘Singha Bahini’ (Army of Lions and Maa Durga). He contested the 2021 West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election on a BJP ticket from the Chowrangee constituency.