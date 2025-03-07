On Wednesday (5th March), a Hindu family came under attack in Saidpur Khurd village in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by Live Hindustan, Vikas, the son of one Naresh Kashyap, was taking his wedding procession through the village. Some firecrackers were also burnt as part of the celebrations.

At that time, one firecracker fell on a pile of wood belonging to a man named Sartaj. It led to a small fire, which was immediately extinguished by those who were part of the wedding procession.

However, Sartaj engaged in a heated argument with the Hindu family and soon came to blows. His family attacked the wedding guests with sticks. One Hindu youth named Amit was taken away by Sartaj’s family and thrashed mercilessly.

Besides him, several others including Jagmohan, Pratap, Roki, Jaibeer and Deepak were also injured and had to be rushed to the district hospital.

This resulted in large-scale chaos in the Saidpur Khurd village. On learning about the matter, a police team reached the spot and pacified the situation. The wedding rituals were thereafter completed in the presence of the police.

In the meantime, Sartaj and his aides fled from their homes. The police conducted raids in the village and lodged a case against 14 named and 50 unidentified accused for assault.