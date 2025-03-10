On 9th March, India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final by four wickets. Cricket fans nationwide celebrated the victory with full enthusiasm. Thousands of fans in Telangana flooded the streets, chanting pro-Team India slogans while bursting fireworks. While the celebrations were at their peak, Hyderabad police in Dilsukhnagar resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, which the police deemed “unruly” and accused the fans of causing traffic jams.

The police action against the cricket fans was condemned by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy shared videos of the police resorting to lathi charge against the fans to disperse them and wrote, “This is how the Congress govt. in Telangana is not allowing India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win celebrations. Shameful!”

Condemning police action against fans in Karimnagar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned how celebrating India’s victory became a “communal issue”. In a post on X, he wrote, “Can the Home Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy garu, clarify— which country is Karimnagar police supporting? We can’t celebrate India’s win, but a flexi with Pakistan’s name will be removed? How does celebrating India’s victory become a ‘communal issue’? Telangana DGP and DG Intelligence should answer why Telangana police are so eager to create law and order problems. Youth will give an appropriate answer to Congress for such high-handedness.”

MP Kumar was quoting a social media user, Vikas, who had shared a video of a police officer arguing with a fan holding the Indian flag. In his post, Vikas stated that the police were allegedly not allowing celebrations of India’s victory, citing communal reasons in Karimnagar.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared video from Dilsukhnagar and wrote, “Hyderabad police used lathicharge in Dilsukhnagar to stop citizens from celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory. Similar scenes were reported in Karimnagar as well. Is this the new playbook in Congress-ruled states? Who exactly are they trying to appease? Where are Indians supposed to celebrate their own country’s victory?”

Hyderabad police used lathicharge in Dilsukhnagar to stop citizens from celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory. Similar scenes were reported in Karimnagar as well. Is this the new playbook in Congress-ruled states? Who exactly are they trying to appease? Where are Indians… pic.twitter.com/z34BOHQd6C — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) March 9, 2025

Media reports, however, stated that the crowd was causing traffic jam leading to police using mild lathi charge to disperse them.

Similar action was taken by Nagpur police as well where police restored to mild lathi charge to disperse the cricket fans blocking the roads.

India won ICC Champions Trophy

India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 76-run knock, setting up India’s chase of 252. Despite early setbacks, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul steered India to victory in 49 overs. New Zealand’s innings struggled against India’s spinners, with Michael Bracewell’s late fightback taking them to 251/7. This marks India’s third Champions Trophy title.