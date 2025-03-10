Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHyderabad: Police lathi-charge fans for celebrating India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy finals...
News Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Police lathi-charge fans for celebrating India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy finals on the streets

Telangana BJP President G. Kishan Reddy shared videos of the police resorting to lathi charge against the fans to disperse them and wrote, "This is how the Congress govt. in Telangana is not allowing India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win celebrations. Shameful!"

OpIndia Staff
Fans celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory in Telangana face police lathi charge, sparking political controversy.
Fans celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory in Telangana face police lathi charge, sparking political controversy. BJP called it 'shameful'. (Image: BCCI/SS from video shared by G Krishna Reddy)

On 9th March, India defeated New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final by four wickets. Cricket fans nationwide celebrated the victory with full enthusiasm. Thousands of fans in Telangana flooded the streets, chanting pro-Team India slogans while bursting fireworks. While the celebrations were at their peak, Hyderabad police in Dilsukhnagar resorted to lathi charge to disperse the crowd, which the police deemed “unruly” and accused the fans of causing traffic jams.

The police action against the cricket fans was condemned by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy shared videos of the police resorting to lathi charge against the fans to disperse them and wrote, “This is how the Congress govt. in Telangana is not allowing India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win celebrations. Shameful!”

Condemning police action against fans in Karimnagar, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned how celebrating India’s victory became a “communal issue”. In a post on X, he wrote, “Can the Home Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy garu, clarify— which country is Karimnagar police supporting? We can’t celebrate India’s win, but a flexi with Pakistan’s name will be removed? How does celebrating India’s victory become a ‘communal issue’? Telangana DGP and DG Intelligence should answer why Telangana police are so eager to create law and order problems. Youth will give an appropriate answer to Congress for such high-handedness.”

MP Kumar was quoting a social media user, Vikas, who had shared a video of a police officer arguing with a fan holding the Indian flag. In his post, Vikas stated that the police were allegedly not allowing celebrations of India’s victory, citing communal reasons in Karimnagar.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya shared video from Dilsukhnagar and wrote, “Hyderabad police used lathicharge in Dilsukhnagar to stop citizens from celebrating India’s Champions Trophy victory. Similar scenes were reported in Karimnagar as well. Is this the new playbook in Congress-ruled states? Who exactly are they trying to appease? Where are Indians supposed to celebrate their own country’s victory?”

Media reports, however, stated that the crowd was causing traffic jam leading to police using mild lathi charge to disperse them.

Similar action was taken by Nagpur police as well where police restored to mild lathi charge to disperse the cricket fans blocking the roads.

India won ICC Champions Trophy

India clinched the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai. Rohit Sharma led from the front with a 76-run knock, setting up India’s chase of 252. Despite early setbacks, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul steered India to victory in 49 overs. New Zealand’s innings struggled against India’s spinners, with Michael Bracewell’s late fightback taking them to 251/7. This marks India’s third Champions Trophy title.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDilsukhnagar, Karimnagar, Hyderabad police
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -
It’s telling enough that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had to lean on a Newslaundry report to prop up their bogus ‘vote chori’ claims but the fact that its authors are rabid Hinduphobes exposes just how low the party has sunk.
News Reports

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -
OpIndia’s RTI reveals state-wise dog bite cases across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh leading. Despite crores spent on ABC drives, millions suffer annually, while rabies deaths remain grossly under-reported in government records.

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com