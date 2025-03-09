Indian Cricket Team has won the Champions Trophy by defeating New Zealand in the finals in Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma led the team from front in chasing the target of 252 set by the Kiwis. The Indian team crossed the target in 49 overs with 4 wickets in hand.

Sharma gave an explosive start to the Indian innings, but was out after he faced pressure following two wickets and a couple of maidan overs. He scored 76 of 83 balls before he was stumped by Tom Latham in a ball by Rachin Ravindra.

Sharma’s opening partner Shubham Gil scored 31 in 50 balls, while Virat Kohli disappointed with just 1. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul brought the Indian inning to track after it faced a few slow overs in the middle following quick fall of wickets. Apart from Kohli, all other Indian batsmen made important contributions to the team total.

This is India’s third ICC Champions Trophy title, having shared one with Sri Lanka in 2002 and securing the second under ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni in 2013.

During the run-chase of 252 runs, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a fine start once again. Rohit was the aggressor against pacers, including 14 runs against Nathan Smith in eighth over, with two fours and a six.

India reached the 50-run mark in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs in the powerplay, India was 64/0, with Rohit (49*) and Gill (10*) unbeaten.

Rohit reached his half-century in 41 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

The Hitman continued collecting boundaries against spinners as India reached the 100-run mark in 17 overs.

The 105-run stand between Rohit and Gill ended with Gill being removed by Mitchell Santner thanks to a stunning catch from Glenn Phillips at covers. Gill was gone for 31 in 50 balls, with a six. India was 105/1 in 18.4 overs.

Michael Bracewell got the big wicket of Virat Kohli for just one run. India was 106/2 in 19.1 overs.

Spinners continued to bring Kiwis back in the game, with Rachin Ravindra removing Rohit for 76 in 83 balls, with seven fours and three sixes. India was 122/3 in 26.1 overs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel stitched a partnership for India, with Iyer finding some timely boundaries and taking India to the 150-run mark in 32.5 overs.

Kiwis made a comeback as Santner removed Iyer for 48 in 62 balls, with two fours and two sixes, with a fine catch from Rachin near short fine leg. India was 183/4 in 38.4 overs, needing 69 in 69 balls.

KL Rahul and Axar helped India cross the 200-run mark in 40.5 overs. However, India’s run-chase encountered another obstacle, with Axar throwing away his wicket for 29 (in 40 balls, with a four and six) to Bracewell with a fine catch by William O’Rourke. India was 203/5 in 41.3 overs.

Hardik and KL brought back India into the equation with some fine strike rotation and odd boundaries, leaving India with 32 runs in 30 balls.

Hardik (18) holed it back to Kyle Jamieson while trying to pull it away. Ravindra Jadeja stuck the winning boundary to seal a memorable win for India.

Earlier, India’s spinners put on a stellar show to restrict New Zealand to 251/7 in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Despite a late counter-attack from Michael Bracewell, the Blackcaps struggled to accelerate in the middle against India’s disciplined bowling attack.

After winning the toss, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat first. The Kiwis got off to a flyer, with openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra putting on a strong partnership. They brought up 50 runs inside seven overs before Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Young for 15, breaking the opening stand at 57.

Ravindra continued his attacking approach, scoring 37 off 29 balls, including four boundaries and a six, but was cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as New Zealand found themselves at 69/2 in 10.1 overs. Kane Williamson, who scored a century in the semi-final against South Africa, couldn’t make an impact this time, falling to a brilliant caught-and-bowled effort by Kuldeep for just 11.

New Zealand reached 100 in 19.2 overs but kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Tom Latham (14) was trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja, while Glenn Phillips (34) was bowled by Chakravarthy, leaving the Kiwis at 165/5 in 37.5 overs.

Daryl Mitchell played the anchor role, scoring a patient 63 off 101 deliveries before falling to Mohammed Shami in the 46th over. Shami, despite being expensive (1/74 in 9 overs), claimed his ninth wicket of the tournament. Skipper Santner (8) was run out by Virat Kohli, adding to New Zealand’s troubles.

However, Michael Bracewell’s unbeaten 53 off 40 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, provided a late flourish, ensuring New Zealand reached a competitive total of 251/7.

India’s spinners were the key architects of the bowling performance. Varun Chakravarthy (2/45) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/40) were the standout performers, while Jadeja (1/30) and Axar Patel (0/29 in 8 overs) kept the pressure on with their economical spells.

Rohit Sharma’s score of 76 runs came a week after Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed took a dig at Indian cricket team captain, calling him ‘fat for a sportsman’. She also claimed that his career as captain, compared to his predecessors, is ‘mediocre’, triggering massive outrage.

(With inputs from ANI)