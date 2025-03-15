On 14th March, the Congress-led Karnataka government approved a proposal to grant 4% reservation to Muslims in government contracts. The state cabinet cleared the bill, and it will soon be introduced in the state assembly. The move will ensure that a portion of government tenders is reserved for Muslims. The decision has sparked a strong reaction in the political landscape, not only in the state but at the national level.

Reservation in government contracts

With the new provision, the overall reservation in government contracts in the state will rise to 47%. Karnataka already grants reservations in contracts to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The policy of giving reservations in tenders was initially introduced by Siddaramaiah. During his 2013-18 tenure, he first granted reservations to SCs and STs. It was later extended to OBCs last year.

This is not the first time the Siddaramaiah-led government has attempted to introduce reservations for Muslims. However, last time the proposal faced strong opposition and was shelved. This time, Congress has managed to bring the bill to the assembly.

BJP calls it an attack on the Constitution

The decision has triggered controversy in the political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the move. BJP Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya condemned the decision, calling it an attack on the Constitution.

Cabinet nod by Congress Govt to hand out 4% quota for Muslims in Govt tenders is an attack on constitution & act of incentivising conversion.



Social & economic backwardness, than religion has always been the norm. This new gimmick for electoral gains is equal to undoing the very… pic.twitter.com/redKuP9Ebs — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) March 15, 2025

Surya said, “The Congress government’s approval of a 4% quota for Muslims in government contracts is a direct assault on the Constitution and a step towards encouraging religious conversions.” He added, “Reservation has always been based on social and economic backwardness, not religion. This move is a blatant political tactic to secure electoral gains, undermining the true purpose of reservations. The government is misusing power and public resources for vote-bank politics, turning the economy into a political battleground.”

‘Jinnah’s mindset’ – BJP national spokesperson hits out

The national spokesperson of the BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla, also lashed out at the Congress government. He likened the decision to the ideology of the Muslim League and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Karnataka government clears 4% reservation for Muslim contractors, BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla says, "This represents Congress' Muslim League-Jinnah mindset. Now even contracts will be given based on religious lines?… We always feel that the contract… pic.twitter.com/tmfeuQDiy4 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2025

“Will roads and bridges now be built based on religion instead of quality?” Poonawalla questioned, warning that the biggest losers from this move would be SCs, STs, and OBCs.

The decision is expected to become a key political flashpoint in the coming days in Karnataka, as the opposition is expected to actively pursue the matter.