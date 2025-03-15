Tuesday, September 16, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Stone pelting during Holi procession in Ludhiana near a mosque, eight arrested, Police...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Stone pelting during Holi procession in Ludhiana near a mosque, eight arrested, Police clarifies that it was not a communal clash

Police denied communal angle in the clashes. Additional DCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said that the situation was taken under control by the police.

OpIndia Staff
via ABP

A Holi procession came under attack in the Bihari Colony in Transport Nagar area of Ludhiana in Punjab on the occasion of Holi on Friday (14th March). Several people were reportedly injured during the clashes.

As per reports, the clashes erupted in the evening near a local mosque when a Holi procession passed from the area. Members of the Muslim community were offering prayers inside the mosque when a procession celebrating Holi with colours and loud music passed by the mosque. This resulted in both sides reportedly pelting stones at each other. The police sprung into action on receiving the information about the clashes. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived.

However, the police denied communal angle in the clashes. Additional DCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said that the situation was taken under control by the police. “It was not a communal clash. The situation is completely under control. An FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested for hooliganism,” Virk told the Indian Express.

Eight people arrested by the police

“On one side is the mosque, where Muslim community members were coming out after offering prayers while observing roza. On the other side of the road, migrants settled in the area were celebrating Holi. They had installed speakers for loud music, and some were intoxicated. Miscreants from both sides created a nuisance, leading to heated arguments that escalated into stone pelting,” he added.

Additional DCP Virk said that a case has been registered in the matter. Around eight people have been arrested by the police so far out of the 15 people who have been indicted. “Our first priority was to maintain law and order. The situation is completely under control after the case was registered. At least fifteen suspects have been booked, and eight have been arrested,” Virk said.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Who are Vishal Vaibhav and Sumedha Mittal, the propagandists behind Newslaundry report that Rahul Gandhi used to amplify his false claims of ‘vote chori’...

Shraddha Pandey -
It’s telling enough that Rahul Gandhi and Congress had to lean on a Newslaundry report to prop up their bogus ‘vote chori’ claims but the fact that its authors are rabid Hinduphobes exposes just how low the party has sunk.
News Reports

OpIndia Exclusive: Stray dog menace in India is worsening – RTI reveals 26 lakh cases in just 7 months, crores of victims over the...

Anurag -
OpIndia’s RTI reveals state-wise dog bite cases across India, with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh leading. Despite crores spent on ABC drives, millions suffer annually, while rabies deaths remain grossly under-reported in government records.

PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of ‘Poshan Maah’ on his birthday: Here the details of the...

Kerala’s dark secret: 16-year-old boy sexually exploited for 2 years, accused include local politician, Education Dept member, and an RPF official

’1.4 billion people and not even buying a bushel’: As Lutnick whines over India refusing to import US corn, here is why we don’t...

Who is ‘Lady al-Qaeda’ Aafia Siddiqui, and why is she serving an 86-year jail term in the US: All you need to know

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com