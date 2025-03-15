A Holi procession came under attack in the Bihari Colony in Transport Nagar area of Ludhiana in Punjab on the occasion of Holi on Friday (14th March). Several people were reportedly injured during the clashes.

As per reports, the clashes erupted in the evening near a local mosque when a Holi procession passed from the area. Members of the Muslim community were offering prayers inside the mosque when a procession celebrating Holi with colours and loud music passed by the mosque. This resulted in both sides reportedly pelting stones at each other. The police sprung into action on receiving the information about the clashes. The situation was brought under control after the police arrived.

However, the police denied communal angle in the clashes. Additional DCP Prabhjot Singh Virk said that the situation was taken under control by the police. “It was not a communal clash. The situation is completely under control. An FIR has been registered, and eight persons have been arrested for hooliganism,” Virk told the Indian Express.

Eight people arrested by the police

“On one side is the mosque, where Muslim community members were coming out after offering prayers while observing roza. On the other side of the road, migrants settled in the area were celebrating Holi. They had installed speakers for loud music, and some were intoxicated. Miscreants from both sides created a nuisance, leading to heated arguments that escalated into stone pelting,” he added.

Additional DCP Virk said that a case has been registered in the matter. Around eight people have been arrested by the police so far out of the 15 people who have been indicted. “Our first priority was to maintain law and order. The situation is completely under control after the case was registered. At least fifteen suspects have been booked, and eight have been arrested,” Virk said.