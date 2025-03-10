Wednesday, September 17, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane introduces "Malhar Certification" for jhatka mutton shops run exclusively by...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Minister Nitesh Rane introduces “Malhar Certification” for jhatka mutton shops run exclusively by Hindus

Rane added that Hindus from the Khatik group will be the only ones operating MalharCertification.com, a site for Jhatka meat producers.

OpIndia Staff
Image from The Hindu/malharcertification.com
Image via The Hindu/malharcertification.com

Nitesh Rane, Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra, announced a new initiative on 10th March to register all Jhatka mutton businesses in the state under the recently introduced Malhar certificate, with a focus on the fact that they will only be operated by Hindus. The Malhar certification is akin to India’s current halal certification, which is granted for meat processed in accordance with Sharia or Islamic law.

Rane added that Hindus from the Khatik group will be the only ones operating MalharCertification.com, a site for Jhatka meat producers.

“Today we have taken an important step for the Hindu community from Maharashtra. This is being brought for Hindu community, through which Hindus will get access to mutton shops selling Jhatka mutton for Hindus,” Minister Rane remarked. He also advised Hindus to avoid purchasing mutton from stores that lack Malhar certification.

“This Malhar certification should be used more and more and Hindus should not buy mutton from shops without Malhar certification. This is what I appeal to people. Jai Shri Ram,” the minister added.

The website said, “Malhar is a certified platform for Jhatka mutton and chicken vendors. It ensures that goat and sheep meat, sacrificed according to Hindu religious traditions, is fresh, clean, free from saliva contamination, and not mixed with any other animal meat. This meat is available exclusively through Hindu Khatik community vendors. Therefore, we encourage everyone to purchase mutton only from vendors certified by Malhar.” According to the website, their meat is “fresh, clean, free from saliva contamination, and not mixed with any other animal meat.”

OpIndia had explained earlier how the whole idea of Halal certification is discriminatory towards other communities. For a meat product to be halal, the animal must be slaughtered only by a Muslim. In order to achieve economies of scale, the meat industry ends up operating large-scale abattoirs to produce all their meat. They end up using only Muslims at these abattoirs as it has simply become cheaper to produce all their meat together, instead of running separate abattoirs for halal and non-halal meat. In such a scenario, many Hindu communities, especially some Dalits, who were traditionally butchers, miss out on employment opportunities in the sector. Considering the meat industry is worth several Billion dollars, this is a huge sector where only people from one religion are finding jobs because of halal policies.

Most businesses have started serving only halal meat now to save the cost of maintaining 2 supply chains, for halal and non-halal meat. People who may not be comfortable with halal meat, or for people with religions where only jhatka meat is allowed, no longer have any choice in the matter. If they are ordering meat at a restaurant, they get halal only by default.

Pharmaceutical products, personal care products, cosmetics, and even flour, all come with halal certification now. With its ever-growing scope, it is creating the grounds for restricting the job prospects in these sectors to people from only one religion. Further, this parallel system of certification runs without any checks and balances from the government.

Furthermore, halal is not just limited to non-vegetarian goods as it also includes cosmetics, non-meat foods and other fast-moving consumer goods. To summarise, halal imposes a religious belief on non-followers too. Halal certification thus encourages a parallel economy. In a secular country like India, where over 80% of the population is Hindu, and where numerous religious beliefs thrive along with several cultures, the very idea of Halal economy is outrageous.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bollywood actors SRK, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and others wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday

OpIndia Staff -

From the Ram Temple construction to flag-hoisting at the Pavagadh Kali Mata Temple: How PM Modi rekindled Hindu pride after centuries of suppression

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Muslims put up a board banning Garba near Mosques, Dargahs and Madrasas in a village, FIR filed after outraged Hindus filed complaint

OpIndia Staff -

Maoists announce offer to stop violence and peace talks with Centre, seeks ‘ceasefire’: Here is why ceasefire doesn’t mean anything when dealing with terrorists

Shraddha Pandey -

How Leftist media spins: Claims govt is ‘using court order’ to target media, after court tells them to stop defaming Adani

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Massive Christian conversion racket exposed in Anupgarh, 454 Hindus converted over 11 years

OpIndia Staff -

Trump calls PM Modi to wish on his 75th birthday, praises his peace efforts on Ukraine and signals improvement in US-India relations

Shriti Sagar -

‘You will have to prove you don’t have two wives’: Punjab & Haryana HC denies relief to judiciary candidate who mistakenly declared ‘more than...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nupur Bora facilitated the transfer of Hindus’ land to members of another community’: Assam CM Himanta on arrest of ACS officer in disproportionate assets...

OpIndia Staff -

Mainstreaming of Hinduphobia: Dear CJI BR Gavai, If ‘go pray’ is the response to a plea for the restoration of a desecrated idol, why...

Amit Kelkar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com