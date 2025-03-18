On 17th March, tensions flared in Nagpur, Maharashtra, as violence erupted over rumours, including the burning of a copy of the Quran and a photograph, during a protest by Hindu groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. Islamist mobs reportedly pelted stones, torched vehicles, and vandalised public property. Around 15 police officials and five civilians were injured in the clashes.

The violence broke out in Chitnis Park and Mahal and soon spread to the Kotwali police station area. Authorities imposed Section 144 to restore order. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nitin Gadkari, who was elected from Nagpur, issued a video statement and urged residents to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.

Eyewitness accounts painted a horrifying image of the violence. Speaking to ANI, one of the eyewitnesses from Hansapuri area, Sharad Gupta, said that he came back home at around 10:30 PM after closing his shop. While having dinner, he heard noises from outside. When he stepped out to check, he saw a mob torching vehicles. “We shouted at them not to burn the vehicles. I tried to douse the fire with a hose, but they hit me with a stone. My two vehicles and a few other vehicles parked nearby were torched.”

Gupta accused the police of arriving after the violence was over in his area despite multiple calls. He said, “I called the police. Several others also called. But the police came only after the violence was over.”

Another eyewitness, Chandrakant Kawde, spoke to ANI and echoed that the police arrived late at the scene. He said that the police came at least 30 minutes after the violence had ended. According to Chandrakant, the violent mob comprised around 200 rioters. They burnt down his and his brother’s bikes. “There was decoration material for the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra that was dragged with the vehicles and torched.” He pointed out that the rioters first targeted CCTV cameras to prevent identification before torching the vehicles. Chandrakant urged the government to help them with compensation for the losses they had suffered.

A female eyewitness from the same area said, “Mobsters came here, their faces were hidden with scarfs. They had swords, sticks and bottles in their hands. They started the ruckus, vandalised shops and pelted stones. Then they dragged the vehicles and torched them.”

Another eyewitness, Sunil Peshne, said that his car was torched by the rioters. He stated that the violence began at around 8:30 PM. “A mob of 500-1000 people arrived. They pelted stones at the houses and torched our car. They vandalised around 25-30 vehicles.”

Another local, Madhu Pashne, said, “They were running around with stones. They pelted stones at our house. They saw children on the upper floor and threw stones at them. They damaged our doors and windows and torched our car. There were around 1,000 rioters.”

Speaking to PTI, Vansh Kawle said that the mobsters had their faces covered and damaged CCTV cameras. Another eyewitness told PTI that tensions had been simmering since the morning due to protests over Aurangzeb’s tomb. The unrest persisted through the afternoon and escalated into violence in the evening. He added that rumours being spread had triggered the violence. “They came in large numbers. They had big stones and petrol bombs in their hands. They pelted stones, vandalised property, and torched vehicles.” He pointed out there were children among the mobsters and raising Islamic slogans.

Heavy police force was deployed in violence hit areas. The situation is under control, according to media reports.