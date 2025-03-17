Friday, June 20, 2025
Nagpur: Islamists attack Hindus for demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, spread false rumours of Quran burning, Section 144 imposed

According to reports, protests led by Hindu groups, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhaji Nagar escalated into violence after Islamists clashed over unverified rumors of Quran burning.

Tensions prevailed in the city of Nagpur after violent clashes between Muslim mobs and Hindu Groups demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb in Sambhaji Nagar. According to the reports, unrest gripped the city over unverified rumours of the Quran burning during a protest against Aurangzeb’s tomb.

As many as 15 police officials and 5 civilians were injured in the violence as unruly mobs pelted stones, vandalised public property, and torched vehicles. Section 144 was imposed in the violence-hit region as a measure to bring situation under control.

The violence initially erupted in Chitnis Park and Mahal areas and later spread to Kotwali and Mahal areas. To control the situation, police used tear gas and carried out a baton charge to disperse the mob.OpIndia spoke to eyewitnesses who saw the clashes between the two groups.

Ram Mohan (name changed) said tension was palpable when he was at the Chitnis Park square where the police were barricading to avoid a potential escalation. “I had gone to drop my wife off at the railway station, and while returning I saw a large unruly mob passing through the Chitnis Park square, where a mosque stands,” he said.

Another eyewitness said he saw a mob of at least 500 to 600 men chanting slogans of “Allahu Akbar” and “Labaik-Ya-Rasool-Allah” in the Mahal region. He also revealed that the mob was pelting stones and that one of the stones hit his car.

“They were in hundreds. One of the stones hit my car. But since they all looked angry and agitated, I quietly skirted around them and came back to my home,” he said.

BJP MP Nitin Gadkari appealed for peace to the residents, urging them to support the administration in controlling the situation and expressing regret over the violence.

