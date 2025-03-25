Friday, June 27, 2025
HomeNews ReportsViral video: Pastor Bajinder assaulted a woman and her brother after the man stopped...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Viral video: Pastor Bajinder assaulted a woman and her brother after the man stopped his sister from going to the controversial preacher’s Church

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, Bajinder was seen assaulting some people inside an office. The viral video showed Pastor Bajinder Singh flinging a bag at a man and then slapping him multiple times.

OpIndia Staff

After a video of Pastor Bajinder Singh assaulting a woman and a man at his office in Punjab’s Jalandhar went viral, the duo have been identified as residents of Mohali. Reports say that those assaulted by Singh were opposing the latter’s activities. Bajinder Singh accused the duo of theft and assaulted them. So far, the victims have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

The man was reportedly beaten up as he had stopped his sister from coming to Pastor Bajinder’s church, where he uses fraudulent tactics to lure gullible people into Christianity. Meanwhile, the statement of the woman from Kapurthala who had accused the pastor of sexual harassment has been recorded in the court.

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, Bajinder was seen assaulting some people inside an office. The viral video showed Pastor Bajinder Singh flinging a bag at a man and then slapping him multiple times. The self-styled Christian preacher was also seen attacking the woman seated in his office. He first threw a pile of papers at the victim and then pushed and slapped her several times.

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.

The ‘Yesu Yesu’ fame Pastor Bajinder has over 3.74 million subscribers on YouTube and over a million followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos demonstrating his self-proclaimed healing powers. From hearing disabilities to HIV-AIDS, paralysis to even Cancer, Prophet Bajinder Singh claims to have healed people with these conditions using his ‘Hallelujah’ miracles in his Changai Sabhas (healing congregations).

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Bangladesh says it is not trying to join an alliance with China and Pakistan to sideline India in the region, but here is how...

Balendu Singh Angad -
Bangladesh's interim government, under Muhammad Yunus, is actively deepening engagements with Pakistan and China while simultaneously denying any intent to form alliances targeting India.
News Reports

The politics of contradiction: How LGBTQ patron Muhammad Yunus turned into ‘saviour of Muslims’ in Bangladesh

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -
Despite Yunus’s decades-long involvement in promoting and funding LGBTQ causes globally, a growing segment of Islamic leaders in Bangladesh now view him favourably. This contradictory narrative exposes the fragile and often opportunistic dynamics of Bangladeshi politics, where ideological lines can be redrawn overnight.

After success in Operation Sindoor, Indian drone startup Raphe mPhibr raises $100 million funding: How India is becoming more Atmanirbhar in defence manufacturing

The Arvind Kejriwal of NYC: How Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat nomination for the mayor post by promising freebies and Wall Street is losing...

Don Bosco Hinduphobia incident: Local Congress leader, who claims to be part of school management committee, intimidates victim’s family over phone

Freight Equalisation Policy: Another Nehru ‘gift’ that kept mineral-rich states like Bihar and Odisha backward while Southern states and Maharashtra prospered with industrialisation

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Karnataka HC issues notice on ‘Cauvery Aarti’ after plea by self-styled farmer activist Sunanda Jayaram

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh says it is not trying to join an alliance with China and Pakistan to sideline India in the region, but here is how...

Balendu Singh Angad -

The politics of contradiction: How LGBTQ patron Muhammad Yunus turned into ‘saviour of Muslims’ in Bangladesh

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Lucknow: A day before Muharram, 300 firearms and 50,000 cartridges seized from a house, Hakim Salahuddin arrested

OpIndia Staff -

After success in Operation Sindoor, Indian drone startup Raphe mPhibr raises $100 million funding: How India is becoming more Atmanirbhar in defence manufacturing

Shraddha Pandey -

‘No Space For Jeff Bezos’: Read why the city of Venice is protesting against Amazon founder’s Rs 480 Crore wedding

Rukma Rathore -

The Arvind Kejriwal of NYC: How Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat nomination for the mayor post by promising freebies and Wall Street is losing...

OpIndia Staff -

Cases of Christian conversion rise rapidly in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, some districts saw 41% increase in Christian population: Report

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh issues guidelines for Kanwar Yatra: No sale of meat on the yatra route, no liquor, shopkeepers asked to display their names

OpIndia Staff -

Don Bosco Hinduphobia incident: Local Congress leader, who claims to be part of school management committee, intimidates victim’s family over phone

Dibakar Dutta -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com