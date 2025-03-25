After a video of Pastor Bajinder Singh assaulting a woman and a man at his office in Punjab’s Jalandhar went viral, the duo have been identified as residents of Mohali. Reports say that those assaulted by Singh were opposing the latter’s activities. Bajinder Singh accused the duo of theft and assaulted them. So far, the victims have not issued a statement regarding the incident.

The man was reportedly beaten up as he had stopped his sister from coming to Pastor Bajinder’s church, where he uses fraudulent tactics to lure gullible people into Christianity. Meanwhile, the statement of the woman from Kapurthala who had accused the pastor of sexual harassment has been recorded in the court.

In a CCTV footage that has surfaced on social media, Bajinder was seen assaulting some people inside an office. The viral video showed Pastor Bajinder Singh flinging a bag at a man and then slapping him multiple times. The self-styled Christian preacher was also seen attacking the woman seated in his office. He first threw a pile of papers at the victim and then pushed and slapped her several times.

CCTV footage of self-styled Christian prophet Baljinder Singh’s office has gone viral, showing him beating his employees, including women. The footage is reportedly from February 2025. Notably, just a few days earlier, the Kapurthala Police had registered an FIR against him under… pic.twitter.com/x2JXF84JAt — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 23, 2025

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.

The ‘Yesu Yesu’ fame Pastor Bajinder has over 3.74 million subscribers on YouTube and over a million followers on Instagram and regularly posts videos demonstrating his self-proclaimed healing powers. From hearing disabilities to HIV-AIDS, paralysis to even Cancer, Prophet Bajinder Singh claims to have healed people with these conditions using his ‘Hallelujah’ miracles in his Changai Sabhas (healing congregations).