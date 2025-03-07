Saturday, May 31, 2025
Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant cow slaughtered in Damoh, culprits open fire at Hindu organisations

OpIndia Staff
Images via Dainik Bhaskar and Patrika

A horrifying incident of the slaughter of a five-month-pregnant cow has come to light from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh. When some Hindu organisations reached the spot upon finding out about the cow slaughter, they were fired upon by the miscreants.

As per reports, a cow was killed on Friday (7th March) morning in the Sita Bavdi area of Damoh. Some Hindu organisations had reportedly received information that a cow was being killed inside a house in Kasai Mandi in the Sita Bavdi area. However, the culprits had already killed the pregnant cow before the members of the Hindu organisations reached there. The culprits also opened fire at the members of the Hindu Organisations who informed the police about the incident.

There was a five-month-old calf inside the cow

Veterinary doctor RK Asati, who conducted the post-mortem of the slain cow, said that the cow was butchered into pieces. He found a 5-month-old calf inside the cow which survived for some time after the death of the cow but died later.

The police sprung into action upon receiving the information and police personnel were deployed to ensure peace in the area. Additional SP Sandeep Mishra said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons under section 307 of the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratished Adhiniyam, 2004 and under provisions relating to hurting religious sentiments. He said that the police detained some people on the spot and the culprits will be arrested soon. He assured that the demands of the Hindu organisations will also be considered. Taking swift action against the culprits, the administration bulldozed the illegal construction belonging to them. Tehsildar Mohit Jain assured that people encroaching on the government land will not be spared.

Hindu organisations declared a bandh and held protest marches

Outraged by the brutal incident, the Hindu organisations called for a bandh in the area and took out protest rallies burning effigies. They ended the protest by submitting a memorandum to SDM RL Bagri. SDM Bagri said that he has received three memorandums addressed to the Chief Minister containing demands to stop cow slaughter. He assured that the memorandums will be sent to the intended places.

Hindu Jagran Manch leader Nitya Pyaasi said that the effigy burnt during the protests was symbolic of the condemnation of the ideology that encourages cow slaughter. On the one hand, they talk about fraternity and on the other hand they slaughter our revered cow. “Earlier, on January 2, 2024, we demanded the demolition of the hideouts of these people but some people have continuously indulged in slaughtering cows to disturb the atmosphere of the city,” said Pyaasi.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad District President Anju Khatri expressed satisfaction over the swift response of the administration. He said that the houses of the culprits built on encroached land have been demolished and the administration has agreed to the demand of evoking the NSA against the culprits. He added that if the demands are not fulfilled by the administration then protesters will be resumed.

