The 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Malaysia, which is located directly across Jakel Mall on the crowded Jalan Masjid India street, in the center of Kuala Lumpur, is in danger of being removed from there. On the site, a mosque will be constructed instead. Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), however, alleged that it had found a new site for the temple’s relocation following protests by the Hindu community.

The temple was built before Malaysia’s independence. The mosque which is set to replace it, has already held its groundbreaking ceremony. “The mosque is to be named Masjid Madani,” per media reports. The temple committee had earlier requested a suitable alternative parcel of land that would be accessible to Hindu worshippers in the vicinity of Masjid India, but the request was not accepted.

United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai) chairman P Ramasamy maintained that the move has a deeper meaning. According to a statement, he questioned why the temple’s land was picked for a mosque and why the land was sold to Jakel Trading before its status was settled. Additionally, he inquired why a different site for the mosque was not taken into consideration and highlighted that there was sufficient property closeby that did not need the temple to be moved.

“This issue is not just about relocation, it is about historical preservation, religious rights and responsible governance. Knowing the historical and religious significance of the temple, how did Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL) approve a mosque project on the very land where the temple stands? Why should a place of worship with deep historical and cultural significance be relocated at all? It is unacceptable for such a significant heritage site to be forcibly moved for a new development. The temple’s history, cultural identity and the religious sentiments of its devotees must be respected. This is not just about one temple, it is about setting a precedent for how heritage and religious rights are treated in Malaysia. Hindu temples are not placed on wheels to be moved at the whims of the powerful,” Ramasamy conveyed while voicing his opposition.

The administration of the temple complained that the government and the private firm made multiple attempts to force a move and threatened legal action if temple authorities did not cooperate. The announcement of a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a mosque on government land, that DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Council) sold to the textile company Jakel Trading came as a shocking news to the devotees. “We fail to understand how a groundbreaking ceremony can be held when talks on the status of the temple have yet to reach a conclusion,” Raj Mohan Pillai, deputy president of Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple stated in a press conference in Petaling Jaya.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also planned to attend the event. DBKL has, however, pledged not to destroy the temple. However, it sent the temple a letter last year stating that it would not be responsible for any potential losses and they had 14 days to leave the property or face “the necessary enforcement action.” Urimai and the temple committee, Ramasamy disclosed, are adamantly against the move and have called for the temple to stay where it is.

“There is no need to tear down the temple. The adjoining lot is big enough to build the mosque,” Pillai expressed as human rights advocates and Hindus suggested that a mosque could be constructed at the place without requiring the temple to shift. The land reportedly comprises of two lots, one of which belonged to the government and the other to a private firm. Human rights advocates contended that the government had to be aware of the delicate nature of constructing a mosque on land that was cleared by displacing another religion’s place of worship.

According to Pillai, the proposed alternate piece of property was too distant from the Masjid India region and only half as large as the existing site. He added, “It is very unfair to us. A big part of the Indian community in Masjid India come to the temple to visit and worship.” He further outlined, “Since 2016, there have been efforts by the government and the private company involved to force the temple to move from this location.”

Lawyer N Surendran also challenged DBKL’s assertion that it was not associated with the plan to erect a mosque. “In fact, DBKL is the one that gave the development order on 12th Feb 2020. It is aware of the proposed construction,” he pointed out. The area has been converted to private property due to the government’s own activities, he added.

The Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple was first built in 1893. It was moved to the present location in 2008 and the property was purchased by Jakel in 2014.