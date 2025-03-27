Sunday, June 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsHaven't forgotten sedition charges: Protest against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Bangaon, Bihar, stage...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Haven’t forgotten sedition charges: Protest against Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar in Bangaon, Bihar, stage of Bhagwati temple purified with Gangajal after his meeting

The youths who cleaned the temple with Gangajal said that Kanhaiya Kumar had given a controversial statement against the country, everyone will remember that.

OpIndia Staff
Sedition accused Kanhaiya Kumar, Courtesy: indianexpress.com

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar reached Bangaon, Bihar, late on Tuesday night as part of his ‘Stop migration, give jobs’ padyatra. He addressed a meeting in the courtyard of the Bhagwati temple in Bangaon. On Wednesday, some youths of the village purified the venue of the event with Gangajal following Kanhaiya’s meeting. The youths purified the stage of the temple premises under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat Bangaon Ward Councilor Representative Amit Chaudhary.

The youths who cleaned the temple with Gangajal said that Kanhaiya Kumar had given a controversial statement against the country, everyone will remember that. They mentioned that he has also been accused of treason. People said that the place where Kanhaiya gave a speech at night in Bhagwati Sthan in Bangaon was washed and purified with Gangajal. Late on Tuesday night, Congress workers had welcomed the controversial Congress leaders by honouring him with a traditional turban, sheet, and garland.

Kanhaiya Kumar sedition case

The case had hit the national headlines in February 2016, when it was reported that some students of JNU had organized an event to mark the anniversary of terrorist Afzal Guru who had attacked the Indian Parliament. Many slogans had also challenged Indian State’s sovereignty and called for its balkanization. At the event, slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ and Áfzal hum sharminda hain, tere qatil jinda hain’ were heard. The videos capturing the slogans were alleged to be doctored. However, the raw footage of the event with Delhi Police was found to be undoctored by Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

After the videos emerged, JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were nabbed by Delhi police and produced before the court. The three were then released on bail.

The charge sheet, in addition to these three names, also mentioned 7 Kashmiri students. Police, during the investigation, found that the event was organized without proper formalities, and when President Kanhaiya Kumar was informed about it, he started an argument with security personnel. He also led a mob that shouted the slogans, according to the charge-sheet.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Congress comes out in support of Iran to appease its ‘Muslim vote bank’, blames Modi govt for not choosing sides: Read how India has...

Dibakar Dutta -
Had India been actively choosing sides and resorted to partisanship in global conflicts, we would have had to bear the brunt of hampered trade relations, alienation of friendly nations and unintentional entanglement in wars that we did not start.
News Reports

From India-Pakistan to Rwanda-Congo, Trump claims credit for another agreement and pushes for a Nobel he never earned

Anurag -
As conflicts continue across regions, Trump’s claim of bringing peace appears exaggerated. India denied any foreign role in its ceasefire with Pakistan, while African leaders say peace talks predated Trump’s involvement by years.

Expressways, Airports, Metro rails and others: How Yogi government has transformed Uttar Pradesh after years of misrule under Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party

DGCA orders Air India to remove 3 senior officials after finding repeated violations in crew scheduling and rostering, instructs internal disciplinary proceedings

Yoga’s Hindu roots being erased, Christian appropriation and spiritual theft rampant: It is about time Sanatan Dharma reclaims its spiritual core

Modi govt launched 12 rescue missions during its 11 years of seva to evacuate Indians, stranded in conflict-torn foreign countries: Here are the details...

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

30-member team to arrive in Thiruvananthapuram to inspect stranded F-35 jet of British Navy, UK officials refuse to move the jet to hanger or...

OpIndia Staff -

Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Accused Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raj Kushwaha sent to 13-day judicial custody after police didn’t seek remand

ANI -

Kishanganj: Farukh Alam wanted to sleep with widowed daughter-in-law, brother-in-law wanted to marry her- They slit her throat for refusing, also killed her 6-month-old...

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Hindu man hacked to death in Sambhajinagar by Babar Sheikh, Sarfaraz Khan and three others, all accused granted bail within 24 hours

OpIndia Staff -

BJP spokesperson Shezad Poonawalla slams Congress govt in Karnataka after MLA’s leaked audio exposed corruption in the housing scheme, demands CBI or judicial probe

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha: Muslim mob brutally attacked Hindus during festival preparations, threw stones and urinated near Hindu sacred site, hurled caste-based slurs and issued beheading threats

OpIndia Staff -

Act was brutal but he did not commit brutality, says Madhya Pradesh High Court while commuting death penalty of a person convicted of raping...

OpIndia Staff -

Judiciary joins jihad: Pakistani Court sets ₹1 crore bond for Hindu families to get custody of minors kidnapped and forcibly converted to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Congress comes out in support of Iran to appease its ‘Muslim vote bank’, blames Modi govt for not choosing sides: Read how India has...

Dibakar Dutta -

From India-Pakistan to Rwanda-Congo, Trump claims credit for another agreement and pushes for a Nobel he never earned

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com