Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar reached Bangaon, Bihar, late on Tuesday night as part of his ‘Stop migration, give jobs’ padyatra. He addressed a meeting in the courtyard of the Bhagwati temple in Bangaon. On Wednesday, some youths of the village purified the venue of the event with Gangajal following Kanhaiya’s meeting. The youths purified the stage of the temple premises under the leadership of Nagar Panchayat Bangaon Ward Councilor Representative Amit Chaudhary.

Bihar: In Saharsa district, youths washed a Durga temple premises with Ganga Jal after Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a gathering there pic.twitter.com/piluPpcYs6 — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

The youths who cleaned the temple with Gangajal said that Kanhaiya Kumar had given a controversial statement against the country, everyone will remember that. They mentioned that he has also been accused of treason. People said that the place where Kanhaiya gave a speech at night in Bhagwati Sthan in Bangaon was washed and purified with Gangajal. Late on Tuesday night, Congress workers had welcomed the controversial Congress leaders by honouring him with a traditional turban, sheet, and garland.

Kanhaiya Kumar sedition case

The case had hit the national headlines in February 2016, when it was reported that some students of JNU had organized an event to mark the anniversary of terrorist Afzal Guru who had attacked the Indian Parliament. Many slogans had also challenged Indian State’s sovereignty and called for its balkanization. At the event, slogans like ‘Bharat Tere Tukde Honge’ and Áfzal hum sharminda hain, tere qatil jinda hain’ were heard. The videos capturing the slogans were alleged to be doctored. However, the raw footage of the event with Delhi Police was found to be undoctored by Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

After the videos emerged, JNUSU leader Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya were nabbed by Delhi police and produced before the court. The three were then released on bail.

The charge sheet, in addition to these three names, also mentioned 7 Kashmiri students. Police, during the investigation, found that the event was organized without proper formalities, and when President Kanhaiya Kumar was informed about it, he started an argument with security personnel. He also led a mob that shouted the slogans, according to the charge-sheet.