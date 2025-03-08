On 6th March, a Muslim man identified as Riaz, allegedly assaulted and threatened a Hindu woman in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The woman had filed a complaint against him for concealing his identity. Riaz had posed as a Hindu man to lure the victim into a relationship. Following the incident, another complaint has been filed by the victim against Riaz at Nanakheda police station.

Reportedly, the victim, who is from Indore, met Riaz in 2022. At that time, Riaz introduced himself as a Hindu man named “Raja.” As time passed, he developed a relationship with her. Later, they got married and even had a daughter.

However, after the wedding, the woman began to suspect that Riaz was hiding something from her. Upon investigating, she made a shocking discovery that her husband was not a Hindu named “Raja” but a Muslim man named Riaz. She also discovered that Riaz was already married and that his other family resided in Ujjain. Following the shocking revelation, she filed a complaint against Riaz at the Juni police station.

As Riaz was from Ujjain, the woman decided to file a complaint there as well and approached Khara Kuan police station for the same. When Riaz learned that she had filed a complaint, he lured her into meeting him on 6th March. He confronted her over the police complaint and allegedly assaulted her on a bus.

The matter caught the attention of Bajrang Dal’s district coordinator, Rishabh Kushwaha, who, along with other Bajrang Dal activists, including Ritu Didi, Ankit Thakur, and Sunny Devda, stepped in to assist the woman. They apprehended Riaz and handed him over to the Nanakheda police.

The victim filed a complaint against Riaz at the Nanakheda police station, based on which a case under Sections 64, 74, 206, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.