Wednesday, June 11, 2025
HomeNews ReportsMadhya Pradesh: Riaz posed as Raja to marry a Hindu woman, assaults and threatens...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Riaz posed as Raja to marry a Hindu woman, assaults and threatens her with dire consequences for filing a complaint

Upon investigating, she made a shocking discovery that her husband was not a Hindu named "Raja" but a Muslim man named Riaz. She also discovered that Riaz was already married and that his other family resided in Ujjain.

OpIndia Staff
Riaz posed as Raja to marry HIndu woman, assaulted her when she filed a complaint
Riaz posed as Raja to marry Hindu woman. She filed police complaint upon learning his identity. Riaz assaulted her when he learned about the complaint (Image: Dall-E)

On 6th March, a Muslim man identified as Riaz, allegedly assaulted and threatened a Hindu woman in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The woman had filed a complaint against him for concealing his identity. Riaz had posed as a Hindu man to lure the victim into a relationship. Following the incident, another complaint has been filed by the victim against Riaz at Nanakheda police station.

Reportedly, the victim, who is from Indore, met Riaz in 2022. At that time, Riaz introduced himself as a Hindu man named “Raja.” As time passed, he developed a relationship with her. Later, they got married and even had a daughter.

However, after the wedding, the woman began to suspect that Riaz was hiding something from her. Upon investigating, she made a shocking discovery that her husband was not a Hindu named “Raja” but a Muslim man named Riaz. She also discovered that Riaz was already married and that his other family resided in Ujjain. Following the shocking revelation, she filed a complaint against Riaz at the Juni police station.

As Riaz was from Ujjain, the woman decided to file a complaint there as well and approached Khara Kuan police station for the same. When Riaz learned that she had filed a complaint, he lured her into meeting him on 6th March. He confronted her over the police complaint and allegedly assaulted her on a bus.

The matter caught the attention of Bajrang Dal’s district coordinator, Rishabh Kushwaha, who, along with other Bajrang Dal activists, including Ritu Didi, Ankit Thakur, and Sunny Devda, stepped in to assist the woman. They apprehended Riaz and handed him over to the Nanakheda police.

The victim filed a complaint against Riaz at the Nanakheda police station, based on which a case under Sections 64, 74, 206, 115(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMadhya Pradesh love jihad
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Journalist Shazia Nisar tries to extort Rs 65 Crore from CEO of Bharat24 by threatening him with a false rape case, arrested along with...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani Mohd Shahzeb Khan, who was planning mass attacks on Jews in New York, extradited from Canada to US

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan to increase defence budget by 18% while its economic debt rises to 76,000 Billion Rupees: How Pakistan’s obsession with India has crippled the...

Shraddha Pandey -

India on the brink of ending Naxalism forever: Massive crackdown leaves movement leaderless and scattered

OpIndia Staff -

What is ‘Brigade 313’? Inspired from ‘Battle of Badr’, Al-Qaeda’s Pakistan-based terror wing that Islamabad doesn’t want you to know

Anurag -

₹7000 Crore Unpaid, 2000 Families Ruined… From King of Good Times to Master of Guilt Trips: Here are 10 Lies of Vijay Mallya Busted...

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Honeymoon murder case: Sonam’s warning to her mother, chats with her boyfriend, last call with the in-laws and more

Rukma Rathore -

7 times Congress leader Pawan Khera used his X account to spread fake news and misleading claims, is this the ‘Tapasya’ he is doing...

Anurag -

Greta Thunberg’s activism is all narcissism and drama, with zero concerns for actual victims, be it the cause of environment or Gaza

Shraddha Pandey -

As “Operation Kagar” against Naxalism delivers major successes and with end of ‘red terror’ on the horizon, five Left parties write to PM Modi...

Rukma Rathore -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com