RSS, National Education Policy, and self-serving opposition politics: TN language war, Congress’ politics and more

In his address at the annual function of RSS Delhi on December 7th, 1947, M.S. Golwalkar, the second Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, declared, “Swayamsevaks would prefer to burn themselves to ashes in the cause of their Motherland, her defence, honour and culture. To save Hindutva is the sacred mission of the Sangh. With that firm determination, we are facing our problems and no one, not even the Creator of the Universe, can stand in our way of achieving true Bharatiyatva.”

Guruji, as he was fondly called right from his days of teaching at BHU, a disciple of Swami Akhandananda, had the crux of the RSS mission imbued in that statement. While the organization that had umpteen misgivings and accusations hurled at it ever since its founding days in 1925 steps into its centenary year, it remains well entrenched in India’s heartland with around 5 – 6 million members and more than 73,000 Shakhas (branches) nationwide. Indeed, RSS’ essence remains a cultural organization, away from active power politics – though its ideology has distinctly shaped and nurtured the democratic politics of Bharat.

How is RSS shaping the tenets of the education system in Bharat, across technological advancements and deep-rooted wisdom of Rishis and Puranas?

How is RSS shaping the education system?

There are multiple aspects of the notion of cultural nationalism that RSS exemplifies. Education is one of them. It is to be noted that at the heart of this is an effort around ‘intellectual decolonization’, with an aim to move away from the vestiges of Eurocentrism. It also centres around ‘inclusive nationalism’, which celebrates the plurality of Indian cultures.

Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS), the apex policy-making body of RSS, in its 2016 Resolution (No. 2) at the ABPS Sabha held in Nagaur, Rajasthan, laid down clear guidelines around how the education system in contemporary India should be like. “…Every child should get value-based, nationalistic, employment-oriented and skill-based education in an atmosphere of equal opportunity. It is utmost essential to ensure proper training, appropriate salaries and strengthen the dutifulness of the teachers to enhance their standard” – should be the driving force behind India’s education system.

RSS has been of the opinion that the purpose of education is not merely to enable the student to earn a livelihood but also to impart values of patriotism, the spirit of service, and social responsibility. The medium of education should be Bharatiya languages. Hindi as a National Link Language should be encouraged. Working knowledge of one foreign language like English, French, German, etc should also be imparted. The prime goal should be character-building education, not sex education. Focus on Sanskrit should be given.

Ever since Guruji established the first Gita school at Kurukshetra in 1946, Saraswati Shishu Mandirs began to operate in 1951, promoted by Nana Ji Deshmukh, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Rajju Bhaiya. This subsequently mushroomed into nearly 25,000 schools. Later, many other schools and colleges, initiated by Sangh-inspired people, got nurtured under the overarching apex body Vidya Bharati. Most of the Vidya Bharati schools are affiliated to CBSE or their local State Boards. ‘Sanskar Kendras’ (cultural schools) are also run to impart moral values to young minds. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 saw a copious footprint of RSS’ educational ethos.

Key themes were universal access of education at all levels, early childhood education (shape young minds in line with our cultural roots), Foundational Literacy and Numeracy, increased flexibility to choose courses, mother tongue or regional language as medium of education till Class 5 (promote regional language to train pupils), Gender Inclusion Fund and Special Education Zones for disadvantaged regions and groups, and others. As can be seen, RSS’ goal of imbibing a deep sense of cultural nationalism to young minds has been given a fillip through NEP 2020.

‘सा विद्या या विमुक्तये’ (Sa Vidya Ya Vimuktaye) – goes the motto of Vidya Bharati. Originally present in Verse 1.19.41 within Vishnu Purana, the phrase means – ‘That is knowledge which liberates’. Indeed, the stellar service rendered by Vidya Bharati and other educational institutes under RSS’ fold have been nurturing Bharat’s young minds to liberate themselves from colonial bondage and embrace the best of what India’s priceless heritage offers.

Resistance to NEP

American author Orison Swett Marden said, “Success is not measured by what you accomplish but by the opposition you have encountered and the courage with which you have maintained the struggle against overwhelming odds.” BJP-led NDA govt at Centre has probably seen this first hand, day in and out. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu vehemently protested against NEP 2020. TN’s primary opposition is the 3 language formula, which to them is a covert attempt at imposing Hindi. In reality, it has been made amply clear that no language will be imposed on any State.

In it’s 2018 resolution, ABPS came up with the view that ‘The languages and dialects, prevalent in the country are most essential to protect our culture, noble traditions, excellent knowledge and vast literature as well as to promote creative thinking.’ The 3 language formula is perfectly aligned to that by keeping flexibility of choice to States and individuals while ensuring that at least 2 of the 3 languages are native to India. There can’t be a more balanced approach that lays focus on both modernity and tradition! Why the Opposition from DMK and Congress then?

The short answer is politics. TN’s opposition stems from the inflamed sentiments against Hindi imposition that shaped Dravidianist polity in mid 20th Century. Right through 1937-40, 1948, and 1965, TN had seen agitations. It is ironic that the 1968 NPE had in fact mandated Hindi, unlike NEP 2020. It stated, ‘Every effort should be made to promote the development of Hindi.’ As a consequence of the agitations, TN had seen a two-language policy (Tamil and English) being institutionalized. The ‘link language’ as a consequence was clearly missing for TN. Bharat’s root can be best understood by using common parlance across its length and breadth, its sounds and colours – and TN being such a profoundly cultural state replete with temples and heritage deserves this more so.

More politics by TN

DMK took the misaligned resistance to NEP 2020 a step further by refusing to partake in the PM SHRI initiative. PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) was approved by the Cabinet in 2022 and it aims to set up more than 14,500 schools that enshrine the tenets of NEP 2020. The schools aim at being exemplary schools for children, and by linking a noble cause as this to petty regional politics, DMK only did a disservice to deserving pupils of the State!

Curious case of Congress’ opposition to NEP 2020

The most bizarre, and downright ludicrous, instance of opposition to NEP 2020 has been from INC. The first National Education Policy of 1968 was introduced by the then PM Smt Indira Gandhi, on the recommendations of the Kothari Commission18 (1964-66). Of the various recommendations therein, a section was devoted to the 3-language formula. Hindi was clearly called out as the ‘link language’, an idea that RSS also holds. It further mentioned, ‘In developing Hindi as the link language, due care should be taken to ensure that it will serve, as provided for in Article 351 of the Constitution, as a medium of expression for all the elements of the composite culture of India.’

The same Congress is now holding placards against Hindi imposition when NEP 2020 mentions nothing of that kind.

The shortcomings of NPE 1968 were highlighted by Ramamurti Review Committee (1990) and Janardhan Reddy Committee (1992), findings from which were incorporated into the new NEP 2020 drafted by K. Kasturirangan Committee. Naturally, not only is NEP 2020 a more flexible set of guidelines as relates to the 3-language formula, but it is an improved version of the earlier NPE too. Hence, the party that should worry and oppose the least around NEP 2020 or ‘Hindi imposition’ is Congress!

Best of past and present

In a letter as a reply to Maharaja of Khetri, dated 04.03. 1895, Swamiji wrote, “…It is out of this past that the future has to be moulded; this past will become the future. The more, therefore, the Hindus study the past, the more glorious will be their future, and whoever tries to bring the past to the door of everyone, is a great benefactor to his nation.” NEP 2020 is moulded in a similar frame, with the best of our ancient wisdom and modern advancements playing their part in tandem. It remains to be seen though if the new education policy gets to shape new India and its brilliant minds in ways more glorious than we could possibly imagine, or it gets sacrificed at the altar of self-serving politics!