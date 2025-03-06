Wednesday, June 11, 2025
‘Jumma comes 52 times a year while Holi comes only once’: Sambhal CO Anuj Chaudhary advises Muslims to stay indoors if they think colours corrupt their religion

Considering that both Holi and Jumma Namaz will be on next Fridau, CO Chaudhary advised Muslims not to offer Jumma Namaz on 14th March to avoid any unpleasant situation

As Sambhal Police gear up to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive Sambhal ahead of Holi, Sambhal Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary urged Hindus and Muslims to maintain peace during the festival. He advised people from the Muslim community to avoid stepping out for one day on the occasion of Holi if they want to avoid the colours and festivities. He also urged Hindus not to throw colours at people against their wishes.

This year Holi will be celebrated on 14th March which is a Friday. Every Friday, Muslims offer Jumma Namaz in large numbers. Considering the coincidence between Holi and Jumma Namaz, CO Chaudhary advised Muslims not to offer Jumma Namaz on 14th March to avoid any unpleasant situation due to Holi. “Jumma comes 52 times a year while Holi comes only once a year. If any person from the Muslim community thinks that his religion will be corrupted due to Holi colours, he should avoid stepping out of his house on Holi. And if he still wants to come out then he should have a big heart not to be offended by the colours of Holi,” the CO said to the media.

Explaining the importance of Holi for Hindus, CO Chaudhary said, “Just as Muslims eagerly wait the entire year for Eid, similarly, Hindus also look forward to Holi. Holi is celebrated by preparing sweets and applying colours. Similarly, on Eid sweets are prepared and people greet one another. Both the communities, Hindus and Muslims, should respect each other.”

He assured that the administration will take stringent action against anyone trying to disturb peace in Sambhal on the occasion of Holi. A meeting of the peace committee was held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station on Thursday as part of the efforts to maintain peace during the festival of Holi.

