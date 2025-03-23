In the latest development in the investigation of the Sambhal violence, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Sambhal Police detained the Chief of Sambhal Shahi Masjid Committee and Jama Masjid Sadar, Zafar Ali for interrogation today (23rd March). Ali was called by the police for questioning and was later detained. This is the first time that he has been detained in connection with the Sambhal violence that erupted on 24th November last year.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Jama Masjid Sadar Chief & Shahi Mosque Committee Chief, Zafar Ali, taken into custody in connection with the November 24 Sambhal violence by the Sambhal police pic.twitter.com/fbSSrA421w — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2025

The development follows allegations of his involvement in the violence that broke out in Sambhal during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Ali was taken into custody around 11 am on Sunday from his residence amid heavy police deployment to deal with any law and order situation. Ali’s residence is about 100 m away from the Jama Masjid. Ali was first taken to Chandausi for a medical examination amid heavy security. He was questioned by the police for about 4 hours after which he wad taken to Chandausi court. As he was being taken in a police vehicle, his supporters chased the police vehicle and raised slogans in his support.

After Azafar Ali’s arrest, his elder brother Tahir Ali said that he stood by his statement where he said that the first shot was fired by the police during the Sambhal violence. He said that he would not go back to his words and could even go to jail for this. Tahir Ali accused the Sambhal administration and the senior officials of inciting communal tensions in the area.

Ali’s colleagues and supporters reached the police station in large numbers to protest his arrest. They questioned Ali’s arrest and demanded his release. ASP Shrichand said that police forces have been deployed in the area to ward off any unpleasant situation. Police teams are patrolling the area and appealing to the people to maintain peace in the area.

The police have reportedly found evidence indicating Ali’s connection with the Sambhal violence. The police said that Ali was the first person to be informed about the court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. When the officials arrived to survey the mosque, a large crowd had already gathered there.