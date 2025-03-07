Tuesday, June 3, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSupreme Court declines to stall Dharavi Redevelopment project by Adani, issues notices on UAE-based...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

Supreme Court declines to stall Dharavi Redevelopment project by Adani, issues notices on UAE-based company’s proposal to increase its offer by 20%

The court was hearing a plea by UAE-based Seclink Technologies, which had won the bid originally in 2019 but lost in re-tendering after the project was modified.

OpIndia Staff

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Dharavi redevelopment project being undertaken by the Adani Group. The court was hearing a plea by UAE-based Seclink Technologies, which had won the bid originally but lost in re-tendering after the project was modified. Seclink Technologies has challenged the Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel its 2019 bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi slums and issue a fresh tender in 2022 to Adani group.

The apex court declined an oral request for a status quo order on the project.

However, the court issued notices to Maharashtra Government and Adani Properties on the proposal by Seclink to increase its offer by 20%. A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar accepted the plea saying that it would increase its offer of ₹7,200 crore by 20 per cent.

The court ordered Seclink to submitted an affidavit in this regard. The court noted that the petitioner has offered to pay a higher amount than highest bidder Adani. Moreover, Seclink said it will agree with all other agreements of the highest bidder, which includes ₹1,000 crore towards lease and ₹2,800 crore toward indemnity amount.

During the hearing, Adani Group’s advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that equipment worth hundreds of crores has already been purchased by Adani for the project. Responding to this, the bench ordered to maintain an escrow account for all the payments.

The Bombay High Court in December 2024 had upheld the Maharashtra government’s decision to cancel the Seclink’s 2019 winning bid for the project and issue a fresh tender in 2022. The high court had said that the company’s petition lacked force and hence stands dismissed.

In 2018, Seclink Technologies had emerged as the highest bidder with a ₹7,200 crore offer for the Dharavi slum redevelopment project. However, the state government cancelled this tender, citing various external factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which impacted the financial and economic landscape. Additionally, an extra 45 acres of land became available for the project from the Indian Railways in March 2019, further justifying the reissuance of the tender.

In 2022, a new tender was issued with additional conditions, and Adani Properties secured the project with a ₹5,069 crore bid. Seclink Technologies contested both the cancellation of the 2018 tender and the awarding of the 2022 tender to Adani, alleging a lack of transparency and fairness in the process.

Seclink argued that its ₹7,200 crore offer was higher and more deserving than Adani’s ₹5,069 crore bid, and alleged that the decision to cancel the earlier tender issue a fresh one was biased, violating principles of natural justice.

The state govt has stated that even though Seclink had emerged as winner in the 2018 tender, no formal contract was signed with the company, therefore the company does not have any legal right against cancellation of the tender process. The govt said that the 2018 tender was officially cancelled due to significant changes in tender conditions post the “Bid Due Date.”

The Dharavi redevelopment project aims to transform the 259-hectare slum area in central Mumbai into a modern urban space, providing improved housing and amenities for its residents. The project’s progression is expected to significantly impact the lives of Dharavi’s inhabitants and the city’s landscape.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s “Narender Surrender” jibe is a gift to Pakistani propaganda machines: How his rhetorics risk undermining India’s diplomatic edge

Amit Kelkar -

‘Loose tongue’ to ‘sentiments were hurt’: From Nupur Sharma to Sharmishta Panoli, how courts are emboldening Islamists and curbing space for free speech

Shraddha Pandey -

Raja Bhabhut Singh: Know about the tribal hero and freedom fighter who sheltered Tatya Tope, honored by MP cabinet in Pachmarhi

Rukma Rathore -

The soldier who never died: 63 years on, India’s immortal guardian Jaswant Singh Rawat still watches over border with China ‘in spirit’

Anurag -

Kapil Sibal reaches SC against Assam govt’s pushback of illegal immigrants, argues for petitioner’s mother who was declared a foreigner by tribunal and Gauhati...

Shraddha Pandey -

Rajasthan minister catches illegal electricity supply network of Jalaluddin alias Kallu, accused has earned over 12 crores so far

OpIndia Staff -

“Spy” Jyoti Malhotra regularly visited Varanasi after her frequent trips to Pakistan, NIA to take her there for questioning

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 17-year-old Tiktoker Sana Yousuf murdered by her relative, ‘honour killing’ suspected

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami: A deep-dive into its history and politics, multiple bans, involvement in atrocities against Hindus and war crimes during the 1971 genocide

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan admits in its dossier that scale of Operation Sindoor was much bigger than what India revealed, lists 8 additional targets hit by Indian...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com