Telangana: Two journalists who posted an interview of a farmer criticising the Revanth Reddy govt detained

Hyderabad Police detained journalists Revathi Pogadadanda and Tanvi Yadav over an interview critical of the Telangana Congress government, sparking backlash over press freedom. Political leaders from BRS and BJP condemned the arrests, calling them an attack on democracy.

OpIndia Staff
Journalist Revathi Pogadadanda(L) and Telangana CM Anumula Revanth Reddy (R)

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday (11th March) detained senior journalist Revathi Pogadadanda and her colleague Tanvi Yadav in connection with the interview of a farmer who allegedly used derogatory language to show his dissatisfaction with the Anumula Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana. The interview was posted by a digital news platform the Pulse News Break which is run by Revathi. A case was filed by the police against the journalists based on a complaint filed against them.

As per reports, several people dressed in plain clothes claiming to be police personnel arrived at the residences of the two journalists and detained them. A video was shared by Revathi when cops arrived at her doorstep around 5 am. “I woke up about 30 minutes ago, the time is about 5.15 now. The police showed up half an hour ago,” she said in the video.

She said that the cops wanted to arrest her. She accused CM Revanth Reddy of putting pressure on her and her family to silence her. The police personnel reportedly seized her and her husband’s mobile phones and laptops. The office of the YouTube channel of the Pulse News Break was also sealed.

Late in the day, a post was made from the X handle of Revathi in which a clip of the controversial interview and a copy of a complaint against her were added. “DON’T SHARE THIS VIDEO PLEASE!!! CASES WILL BE FILED. Here is a video of my team @pulsenewsbreak speaking to an old man. He expresses his frustration about various issues, in his own language. NOW! The Telangana Congress is busy filing cases and Telangana police are very religiously filing FIRs on people who are sharing this video! REALLY?!” the post read.

In the post Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was tagged questioning him,”@RahulGandhi ji! This is the democracy you talk about? Is this part of the constitution? Please teach your government Article 19 first! And I hope your government lets the media who doesn’t fall at their feet, stay free.”

Telangana government has been facing major backlash after the detention of the two journalists. The working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti, KTR Rama Rao condemned the detention of the two journalists. Posting on X, he questioned Rahul Gandhi, “Kya yahi hain apki “Mohabbat ki Dukaan” ? @RahulGandhi ji?”

BRS MLA from Siddipet, Harish Rao Thanneeru also attacked the Congress government in the state calling it “insecure” and “cowardly”.

BJP IT Cell head criticised the ‘illegal detention’ of Revathi accusing the Telangana government of ‘”assault on press freedom”. He added that the Telangana CM is mistaking himself for a monarch.

Expressing shock over the arrest of the journalists, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhas described the police action as “Midnight crackdown on press freedom”.

