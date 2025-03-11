Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Updated:

‘They feared me’, ‘killed landlord’, ‘why would I go to jail?’: Left-wing MLA from Bihar boasts of his terror; video goes viral—a testament of Lalu-Rabri’s jungle raj?

CPI (ML) MLA Satyadev Ram openly admitted on camera to murdering a landlord and instilling fear, highlighting the lawlessness of Bihar’s 1990s jungle raj.

Satyadev Ram lalu Prasad Rabri devi
Satyadev Ram (L), Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi (R)

A leftist legislator from Bihar has openly shared his story of terror on camera. He confessed to killing a landlord and spoke about the fear surrounding the incident. The MLA detailed these events in an interview, and now, some clips from it have surfaced.

CPI (ML) leader Satyadev Ram recounted his journey, describing how he rose from poverty to wealth. He claimed that a landlord from his village began troubling him, which eventually led to the murder.

Satyadev Ram stated, “I made up my mind to end the landlord’s dominance. I joined this party (CPI-ML) because I saw them fighting. We fought in the village for a year. That landlord was eliminated and finished. After that, I developed political awareness.”

At this point, the journalist interrupted and asked if he had indeed killed the landlord. He responded, “What else? What do you think?” The journalist then questioned whether he had ever been jailed for the crime. The MLA replied, “Why would I go to jail? Why would I stay in jail?”

“This part of the conversation can be heard in the video between the 11th and 15th minute.”

Satyadev Ram then stated, “They didn’t even file a case against me. They were too scared to do so. The police surrounded the village until 9 PM, but I managed to escape in my way. After that, they became even more fearful. This was when my political awareness started growing.” He further mentioned that people used to shut their doors out of fear of him.

He went on to say that he later started fighting against landlords in other villages. He explained that he continued carrying out attacks in several areas. Satyadev Ram emphasized that his goal was to fight against landlords. He also admitted that after committing the murder, he kept moving from place to place.

61-year-old Satyadev Ram is a five-time legislator. He was first elected as an MLA from Mairwa in 1995 and has won from this constituency three times. In 2015 and 2020, he was elected as an MLA from the Darauli Assembly seat in Siwan district on a CPI (ML) ticket. Despite this, he openly admitted on camera that he had killed a person and faced no consequences.

What Satyadev Ram is saying may sound shocking, but it reflects the reality of Bihar in the 1990s. This was the era of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi’s jungle raj. It was a time when red flags were forcibly planted on farmland and those who resisted often lost their lives and property.

This period gave rise to many left-wing killers in Bihar. Today, they hold positions of honour. They proudly recount on camera how they murdered a landlord. They even admit that after the killing, they instilled fear in people and never faced the law. Ironically, these very individuals are now the ones making laws.

