Ordered to clean up Washington DC so that PM Modi and others don’t see tents, potholes, broken barriers and graffiti: President Trump

US President Donald Trump has pledged to transform Washington, DC, into a "crime-free capital," emphasising the need for a cleaner, safer, and more visually appealing city for visiting world leaders.

OpIndia Staff

Speaking at an event, Trump stressed his commitment to restoring the capital’s image, asserting that heads of state – including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi–should not have to witness urban decay when they visit.

“We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world–when Prime Minister Modi of India, when the President of France, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, all of these people came to see me in the last week and a half–and when they come in, I don’t want them to see tents, I don’t want them to see graffiti, don’t want them to see broken barriers and potholes in the roads,” Trump said. “I had it looking beautiful. We’re going to do that for the city.”

Trump further vowed to restore law and order in Washington, promising a drastic reduction in crime rates and a safer environment for residents and visitors alike. “We are going to have a crime-free capital. When people come here, they’re not going to be mugged, or shot, or raped. They’re going to have a crime-free capital again. It’s going to be cleaner, better, and safer than it ever was. It’s not going to take us too long,” he added.

His comments come just weeks after Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US, which was hailed as “productive and substantive.” During his time in Washington, PM Modi held extensive discussions with Trump and other key figures, including newly confirmed Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The talks covered strategic and security cooperation, defence, trade, economic engagement, technology, energy security, and regional and global concerns.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had highlighted the importance of the visit, stating, “The PM just concluded a very substantive and productive visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump. This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to the United States after the inauguration of President Trump for a second term. This visit is a signal of the priority that both leaders attach to the India-US relationship.”

During their White House meeting, PM Modi and Trump shared a warm embrace, with the US President reaffirming that the relationship between the two nations would continue to grow stronger.

“We have great unity and great friendship,” Trump said, adding that it was “important” for both nations to remain aligned. PM Modi, in turn, expressed confidence that India and the US would continue to advance their strategic partnership with “the same bond, trust, and excitement.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff

