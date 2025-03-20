Two men were arrested on Wednesday for writing pro-Pakistan slogans and abusive remarks against Kannadigas on the walls of a factory washroom in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. Haimad Hussain and Sadiq, contractual workers of Toyota Boshoku plant, have been arrested for writing the slogans, and they have confessed to the same.

The slogans such as ‘Pakistan Ki Jai’, ‘May Pakistan win’ and abuses for Kannadigas like “Kannadigas are Sons of Bi**hes” were spotted by workers inside a washroom of the Toyota Boshoku plant in Bidadi.

The incident triggered an outrage among the workers, who were further angered after the management only issued a warning notice instead of identifying the culprits and taking strict action. But after visuals of the slogans went viral on social media, a complaint was registered by the Human Resources (HR) department with the police, who then launched a probe.

Using CCTV footage, handwriting analysis and linguistic style analysis, the Bidadi police identified the culprits, Haimad Hussain and Sadiq, and arrested them. Both of them are from are from North Karnataka and were working on a contract basis with the Japanese company that manufactures automotive components.

During questioning, Haimad Hussain and Sadiq said that that they were angry with their colleagues who allegedly mocked them after Pakistan lost to India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy, that is why they wrote pro-Pakistan slogans in the factory wall.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivas Gowda confirmed that a case has been registered under Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act (publication or transmission of obscene material), as well as sections 193 (liability of landowners or occupiers for failing to prevent or report unlawful assemblies or riots on their property) and 356 (defamation) of Bharat Nyay Sanhita.

Apart from arresting the two who wrote the slogans, police are also trying to identify those who attempted to spread the content online, and have issued police notices accordingly.